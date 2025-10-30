Typhon Martial Arts stars win 10 gold medals at WKO British Championships
It was a huge event with over 1500 fighters and 77 teams attending and the standard was incredibly high.
Typhon Martial Arts star Sarah Dicks came back with five gold medals in Points Fighting, Ultimate Points Fighter, Hands Only Points, Continuous Kickboxing and Boxing.
She also picked up a silver in Tag Team Points.
Sarah’s teammate Limerick Goodwin achieved Gold in Points Fighting, Ultimate Points Fighter, Boxing and Ring Continuous Kickboxing.
She also got six silver medals and two bronzes.
Ruby Miller also shone for Typhon, as she won Gold in Points Fighting plus a hat-trick of silver medals and three bronze medals.
Typhon’s Zachary Tipping came home with two hard-fought silver medals in Points Fighting and Continuous Kickboxing.
Joshua Fenn earned himself a bronze medal in Continuous Kickboxing.
Sarah and Limerick will end 2025 as World/European/British & English Champions.
Sarah is ranked as the World Number One in Points Fighting, Boxing & Continuous Kickboxing 60-65kg.
Limerick is ranked as World Number One in Ring Light Contact Kickboxing, Ring Boxing, Points Fighting and Continuous Kickboxing.
Sarah and Limerick have also ended the year with Grand Champion Titles.
Head Coach Pete Dicks said: “Team Typhon is proving time and again its quality over quantity.
“The team have really raised the bar this year proving what hard work and dedication can achieve.
“I couldn’t be any more prouder of every student at the club whether just starting their journeys or travelling afar winning titles.”
2026 is looking like a massive year for Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness so if you want to join the team pop in and have a chat with Pete or contact the club email – [email protected]
The club is located at 26 Durham Street, Scarborough, YO12 7PT.