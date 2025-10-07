Up and down weekend for Scarborough racer Ben Tolliday

Ben leads the way at Oulton Park. Photo: Colin Port Images

Dreadful weather at Oulton Park for the penultimate round of the Supersport Cup championship sees Ben 3 points clear with 2 races to go at Brands Hatch!

Scarborough racer Ben Tolliday was at Round 10 of the British Superbike Championship from Oulton Park at the weekend. Racing his Triumph 765 in the British Supersport Cup class.

Here is Ben's race report: "Well what a weekend that was, from feeling really confident in the wet conditions conditions in FP1 (free practice) to being upside down on the first lap of FP2 ! The weather was so bad that qualifying got cancelled on Saturday which meant the grid positions for the race were decided on my free practice times. The sprint race was great for me and I came away with the win and took the lead in the championship. Sunday's feature race I brought her home in 2nd, unfortunately having the end of my race ruined by another rider.

"A full race battle between around 6 riders was quite fun, passing back and forth with the Cup race leader just ahead, before another rider decided to get in the middle with some interesting moves so unfortunately the battle for the win was near impossible. Still I'm very happy with the results from the weekend especially after a big off in Free Practice 2. Moving ahead to Brands Hatch with a 3 point lead, it's all to play for in the last round. Going in with a clear head and will do my best to bring home the championship.

Ben wheelies over Deers Leap Oulton Park. Photo Colin Port Images

"As always a huge shoutout to Benjamin, Phil and my dad for all their work this weekend. Credit to Ben for getting the bike rebuilt and just being so thorough with the bike.

"Also, got to thank the people who keep the wheels turning behind the scenes"!

And as always the Team Tolly Supporters Club members.

The final 2 races are at Brands Hatch over the weekend of 17-19th October.