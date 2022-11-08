Valhalla Strength Club Scarborough competitors impress at Battle of Nations

The Valhalla competitors line up

In May the team took part in a qualifier strongman competition for the ‘Battle of the Nations’ finals over various different categories including novice, intermediates and ladies.

The top three from each of the three qualifiers went through to the finals.

Valhalla had two qualifiers in the novice section, Josh Broadhead and Richard Barber. two from the ladies, Kelly Sykes and Nicola Barber, and one from The intermediates, David Mort, who finished fourth in the qualifier but was pulled into the finals due to an injury drop-out.

The finals were held at Normanby Hall in Scunthorpe.

Events included a Deadlift ladder that worked up in weight from 200-300kg . Monster DB 13” Dumbbell single arm press, Yoke carry weights varied between 180kg (Ladies) to 330kg (Inters), Farmers Walk 15m straight, Sandbag to shoulder, and Dinnie stone Duck walk.

In the Novices Broadhead finished fourth and Richard Barber fifth, while in the Intermediates Mort was fifth, with Nicola Barber fifth and Sykes sixth in the ladies.

Valhalla Coach Mort said: “The competition was of a very high standard and everyone that made it to the final had more than earned the right to be there. The team stayed consistent throughout the day and everyone walked away with personal bests on most of the events.