Visitors Stuart Thompson and Andy Webb net Whitby crown green bowls merit win

Visitors Stuart Thompson, right, and Andy Webb, left, earned the Whitby crown green bowls merit win.

Twenty-five pairs battled it out on a good, but rather damp, green, writes David Muir.

The preliminary round saw the strong Hunmanby pair of Phill Todd & Jack Richardson lose 21-5 albeit to another strong pairing of Danny Cooper (North Cliff) & Andy Adamson (Borough).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast the home pair of Sue Green & Alan Boland had to fight out a 21-20 win over Ashley Douglas (North Cliff) & Larry Dixon (Westgate).

The Winter Merit at Whitby finalists are, from left, Colclough, Sillitoe, Whitby chairman Emmerson, Webb and Thompson

In the first round Danny Sillitoe & Thomas Colclough (Doncaster) beat Barrie & Caroline Watson (Borough) 21-16 and Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) & Andy Webb (Alverthorpe) sunk home pair Sue Green & Alan Boland 21-14, and Linda Armstrong (Castleford) & Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) had an impressive 21-16 win over home pair Sue Emmerson & Kenny Wale.

In the quarter-finals Sillitoe & Colclough beat Whitby pairing, father and son Emmo & Josh Emmerson, 21-11 and Richard Jackson (Doncaster) & Amanda Hagen (Alverthorpe) beat Cooper & Adamson 21-14.

Thompson & Webb ended the hopes of another Whitby pairing, Paul Morgan & Geoff Watson 21-11 and yet another home pair, Steve Dover & Eddie Maxwell, went down 21-18 to Armstrong & Holdsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first semi Sillitoe & Colclough progressed 21-15 against Jackson & Hagen to set up a final against Thompson & Webb who beat Armstrong & Holdsworth 21-19.

The final started with Thompson & Webb building an 11-6 lead over Sillitoe & Colclough.

Thompson & Webb then pulled away to lead the final 16-8, but Sillitoe & Colclough then played superbly to only trail 18-17.

A 2 to Thompson & Webb was answered by a 3 from Sillitoe & Colclough to make it 20-20 before Thompson & Webb scored the decisive 1 to win 21-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty-four first game losers entered consolation, Tea & Biscuits (T&B), competition which was run as a drawn pairs with 10 on the card because of time constraints.

Eight of the 12 pairs played a preliminary round in which all the games were comfortable wins.

In the quarter-finals Tony Chambers 9Castleford & Kenny Rodgers (Whitby) had a close, 21-20 win over Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) & Caroline Watson, David Muir (Eastfield) & Jennie Allen (Hunmanby) beat Whitby pair Joyce & Ian Harland 21-17, Barrie Watson & Jack Richardson went down 21-14 against Jo Leeman (Whitby) & Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) while Phil Todd & Ian Richardson (North Cliff) beat Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby & Judith Andrews (North Cliff) 21-15.

In the first semi-final Muir & Allen fought out a tight match against Chambers & Rodgers coming through 21-19 which was also the score by which Todd & Richardson beat Leeman & Trotter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final Muir & Allen got off to a flying start scoring 8 before Todd & Richardson scored.

As is often the case the winning scores, especially the final one, were a bit elusive but Muir & Allen ran out the winners after 12 ends by 21-15.

Next Sunday, sees the winter season closing with the Champion of Champions being played at Borough on Sunday.

There will be a Tea & Biscuits for non-qualifiers, drawn at 9am, with the main competition starting at about 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad