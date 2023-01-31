Wasps edge past rivals Barracudas in thriller

Barracudas started strong with the centre pass and a 4-0 lead but by quarter time Wasps had brought it back to 7-7, a testament to the fantastic shooting and defence for both sides.

Hayley Watson opened the shooting for Barracudas, with Vicky Stewart at the other end for Wasps working alongside Jen Robinson at Goal Attack.

The Wasps Player of the Match went to Alice Kirkup at Goal Defence, who scored some great interceptions and kept moving the ball back to Wasps possession.

The Barracudas player of the match Beth Rowley had a fantastic game moving up the court with strength.