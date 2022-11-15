Wasps soar to 35-20 win against Lookout Sirens in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

Wasps defeated Lookout Sirens

The goals started neck and neck in the first few minutes, Wasps pulling into the lead at the end of the first quarter.

Jaine Bickerdyke and Rach Pashby had great goals for Sirens in their attacking circle but it was no match for Wasps’ shooting trio who were all on point and rotated throughout the game.

Phoebe Smith and Jen Robinson opened the shooting for Wasps while Vicky Stewart proved what an all-rounder she is by moving from centre court to shoot throughout the game.

Becky Davison and Laura Fisher held a tight defence for Sirens and Leanne Anderson, Sharron Agar and Bex Wilkinson worked the centre court well.

Liz White and Heather Marsay were unpassable in their defence circle making a tough game for Sirens shooters.