Westgate Open Doubles Merit win for Dukes Park bowlers Andy Deighton and Kevin Gates

​Bridlington Westgate hosted an Open Doubles crown green merit on Sunday.

​The merit attracted 33 pairs meaning four unlucky people had to play a preliminary round game, as Westgate has two greens it was possible to play all games off scratch, writes David Muir.

The preliminary round produced one of the surprises of the day as one of a number of strong pairings was eliminated when Whitby’s Paul Morgan & Geoff Watson were edged out 21-20 in a marathon game against Tony Bland (Borough) & Larry Dixon (Westgate).

In the first round Emmo & Josh Emmerson won an all-Whitby contest 21-14 against Ian Hadden & Tim Purcell while fellow Whitby pair Sue Emmerson & Kenny Wale lost 21-16 to Dukes Park’s Dave Newby & Geoff Price.

Andy Deighton, left, and Kevin Gates won at Westgate.

Borough’s Gary Thornton & Sue Wilkinson had a good 21-13 win against Andy Adamson (Borough) & Danny Cooper (North Cliff) while Park pair Andy Deighton & Kev Gates won 21-20 against Hunmanby’s Billy Holdsworth & Lisa Watson.

Whitby’s Joyce Harland & Peter McCrory beat Graham Knott (Brid Bay) & Pam Moment (N Cliff) 21-19 while Bland & Dixon were crushed 21-3 by Cliff’s Dave Moment & Alan Lee.

In round two the Emmersons lost 21-19 to Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) & Andy Webb (Alverthorpe) and Cliff pair Adam Chilvers & Callum Malone ended Thornton and Wilkinson’s hopes with a 21-14 win.

Newby & Price disposed of Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby) & Jo Leeman (Whitby) 21-13 while Deighton & Gates demolished Debra & Paul Stallard (Hunmanby) 21-3.

In the bottom half of the draw, and on the other green, Amanda Hagen (Alverthorpe) & Richard Jackson (Thongsbridge) won 21-20 against Chris & Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) while the Hunmanby pair Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham won 21-10 against Harland & McCrory.

The quarter-final line-up was completed when Ian Richardson & Alan Landers (North Cliff) beat Hunmanby’s Harry Old & Jack Richardson 21-17 and Moment & Lee won 21-9 against another Hunmanby pair Jennie & Tony Allen.

In the quarter-finals, all played on the No. 1 green, Chilvers & Malone had a close win over Thompson & Webb, a pairing many fancied as potential winners of the competition, while Deighton & Gates annihilated their Dukes Park clubmates Newby & Price 21-3.

These scores were mirrored in the other half of the draw with Todd & Oldham winning 21-3 against Hagen & Jackson and Moment & Lee eliminating their Cliff clubmates 21-20.

Deighton & Gates advanced to the final with a 21-16 win over Chilvers & Malone to face Todd & Oldham who sunk Moment & Lee 21-9.

The final started evenly with the score being 5-5 after 6 ends. Deighton & Gates then pulled out to 10-5 before Todd & Oldham pulled 2 singles back.

The next 7 ends saw Deighton & Gates score 5 against 3 for Todd & Oldham to put the score at 15-10 after 18 ends. The darkness was beginning to gather at this point but Deighton & Gates scored 6 against 3 in the next 6 ends to win 21-13.

This Sunday there will be an Open Singles at Bridlington Bay for which there are currently 56 entries.

Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the appropriate Competition Secretary for the host club.