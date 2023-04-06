From left, Westway Boxing Club coach Ryan Ashworth, boxers Lucien Tranca, Cameron Stone,, and Kieran Glave along with coach George Rhodes Snr.

​Westway BC coach Ryan Ashworth said: “We had boxers on the bill in Whitby on Saturday night.

"Undefeated featherweight Lucien Tranca boxed brilliantly against a boy from Doncaster mixing it up head and body behind a nice jab, Lucien winning a unanimous decision on points.

“Kieran Glave, 65kg, boxed out of his skin in a nip and tuck bout against a well schooled boxer from the North East.

Westway Boxing Club youngsters, from left, Fred Farey, Archie Ashworth and Preston Hirstle

“This fight had the crowd in a frenzy as both boxers showed skills and grit in a hard-fought contest which Kieran lost on points.

“Cameron Stone, in only his fourth contest, boxed a more experienced boxer from Middlesbrough in the last contest of the evening.

"And it didn't disappoint as both boys had moments of success back and forth in a high tempo contest in a brilliant display of boxing, with Cameron just pipped on points.

“Westway Boxing Club is on the up we have a great team all working together and building a positive fun environment for the next crop of boxers coming through.”

George Rhodes Snr received a Service to Boxing award from Yorkshire Boxing last month.

Ashworrh said: “George has put in over 40 years as a boxer and coach, and fully deserved this award for his dedication to boxing.

"We are very proud of him, he had a great amateur career as an open class light-welterweight and has had a big impact on the community running the boxing club.”

The next generation of Westway boxers are also impressing, with Preston Hirstle, Fred Farey and Archie Ashworth all having been involved in skills contests at several shows in Hull, Hartlepool and Leeds since Christmas.

Ashworth added: “The club is booming with fresh talent coming through we are building a squad boxing regularly gaining experience.

"Preston Hirstle is now ready for scored bouts and we have a new group coming through who hopefully will be boxing in next couple months so it's exciting times ahead.

"All the boys have looked very promising in their skills bouts, great learning rounds and working towards scored contest.