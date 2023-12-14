Westway Boxing Club’s rising stars were on show as the club hosted a private dining and boxing event for Howarth Timber in the Ebor Suite at York Racecourse.

Westway's Zach Wood, right, on his way to victory. Photos by Ryan Ashworth

Westway coach Ryan Ashworth said: “This was the first show I have ever put on and what a learning experience! I had good guidance from George Rhodes Snr and a few other boxing friends. with it being my first time I went big.

"The venue was such a great space, a spacious hall packed with dining tables and the ring slotted in the centre perfectly with the blackened glass front facing the racecourse. The 200 guests had a champagne reception followed by a three-course meal and 13 well-matched amateur boxing matches featuring 10 Westway boxers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

“I'm very happy with how the club is developing after going through peaks and lows over last 25 years.

Westway's Arlen Smith defeated Cameron Robson (Mainsford Tyne Wear).

“Westway is on the up brimming with fresh talent. We have a great team of coaches and volunteers onboard we plan on bringing boxing back to Scarborough in the New Year.”

The opening bout at York saw 10-year-old Westway fighter Tommy Skilton take on a St Paul’s Boxing Club opponent in a 35 kilo skills contest.

Ashworth said: “In his second outing in a Westway vest Tommy boxed a nice and controlled performance over three rounds using a nice jab and footwork.”

Thirteen-year-old Paul Barber was next up for the hosts, against a Mainsford ABC (Tyne & Wear) fighter in a 41 kilo skills contest.

It was a winning debut for Westway's Bobby Louth, left,

His coach added: “This was Paul’s fourth outing of the season, he has shown great development, this time against a southpaw controlling the bout with good shot selection.”

The third bout saw Westway’s Jack Cliffe, 14, take on Seb Connelly (Paul Ingle BA) in a 67kg skills contest.

Jack used his jab to great effect setting up the back hand in a controlled performance.

Westway’s Archie Ashworth, 11, faced Finally Lenthall (St Paul’s Hull) in a 37kg scored contest.

Freddie Farey (Westway) was edged out in a hard-fought contest.

Proud dad Ryan said: “Archie had a quality performance showing good shot selection and movement setting up counters in a cracking little contest, both boxers having moments of success.

"Archie was landing cleaner shots on the counter while being put on the back foot, after three rounds the judges scored a narrow split decision for Lenthall.”

Scarborough ABC’s Frankie Kneeshaw, 12, then took on Martin Mongan (Wakefield Trinity ABC).

After a competitive three rounds Kneeshaw’s straight shots landed with more consistency than his opponent to net a split points decision.

Westway’s Freddie Farey, 13, took on Dec Caldeira (St Paul’s) in a 46kg bout.

Freddie boxed out of his skin in a hard-fought contest, losing on a split decision.

Preston Hirstle, 12, fought Cory Greeves (Whitby ABC) in a 46kg contest.

Hirstle was made to work hard in a great display of boxing and combination punching. All three rounds appeared close but Greeves was awarded a points win.

Scarborough ABC’s Harry Sheader, won his 60kg fight against Max Clarke (Wakefield Trinity) after being awarded the points decision.

Whitby BC’s Harry Lorains won the junior development Yorkshire belt at 80 kg, outboxing his opponent to secure a unanimous decision.

Westway’s Zack Wood, 17, secured a points win in a 67kg bout against Mohamad Mirzw (Doncaster Plant ABC).

Coach Ashworth said: “Zack got off to a flying start setting things up behind a strong jab and controlling the pace. It was competitive but with Zack landing cleaner punches secured him the points win.”

Westway’s 19-year-old Bobby Louth secured a unanimous points win against fellow debutant Jack Colier (Whitby)

Not willing to take a backward step the duo thrashed it out in a back and forth affair, Louth came on strong at the end landing the more telling punches.

Westway’s Cameron Stone,19, took on Martin Surmat (Burmantofts) in a 71kg contest.

Ashworth added: “This got the crowd going as both boxed at a good pace, showing grit and determination in a super competitive bout. Stone was landing the more telling punches knocking out his mouthpiece on two occasions in the last round but the judges saw it in favour of the Leeds man after three rounds.”

Westway super heavyweight Arlen Smith, 19, was a unanimous points winner in the final bout against Cameron Robson (Mainsford).

Ashworth said: “The crowd were going wild for the final contest. It didn't disappoint, both men eager to engage and stamp their authority.