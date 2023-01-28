Wheatcroft Stars net Scarborough Netball League win against SNC Minnows​

Wheatcroft Stars defeated SNC Minnows 30-3.

A strong first centre pass by the young Minnows was quickly intercepted by Wheatcroft’s defender Amy Cook.

Solid play in the centre third by Wheatcroft’s Jess Pinder, Millie Swadale and Cherene Simmonds ensured that the ball moved quickly down the court to secure Wheatcroft the first goal of the match.

It was an energetic start to the game with the younger team making Wheatcroft’s players, including player of the match Jess PInder, work hard in the centre.

MInnows’ defensive performance by Phoebe Hudson and Lyla Prendergast was particularly strong, and by the end of the first quarter Minnows had conceded just six goals.

Despite the goal difference of 14-1 at the half-time interval both teams had some great interceptions with some strong passes and excellent play down the centre court.

The third quarter saw the Wheatcroft team extend their lead but the Minnows never gave up.

Their resilience was rewarded when Lani Russell, playing GS for Minnows, scored two goals in quick succession.

The score at the end of the third quarter was 25-3 to Wheatcroft.