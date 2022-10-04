Wheatcroft Stars shoot to success in their first game of the season against S6F

Wheatcroft Player of the Match Amy Cook

Wheatcroft’s first centre pass by C Jessica Pinder was a quick pass to GA Cherene Simmonds which she passed directly to GS Elise Fletcher who was waiting under the goal to secure the first point of the game – a pairing which proved to be a scoring success, writes Emily Cole.

It was evident in the first quarter that Wheatcroft are used to playing with each other as their structure and pace led a large gap on the scorecard – the first quarter ended 14-2 to Wheatcroft.

The second quarter saw S6F’s defence bring their fighting spirit, intercepting Wheatcroft’s attempts to increase their lead.

Although effective a few times, it did not stop Wheatcroft sufficiently and they proceeded to gain a further eight goals in this quarter.

The fighting spirit for S6F paid off and they proceeded to score four goals in the second quarter, bringing the score to 22-6 to Wheatcroft at half-time.

Wheatcroft mixed things up at half-time and swapped Fletcher with new recruit Suzannah Tissiman WD for the rest of the game.

This was a testing swap considering that Wheatcroft were playing so confidently, and this was evident in the third quarter as things started very slow for Wheatcroft, with S6F defence intercepting balls into Wheatcroft’s attacking D and rotating play into their favour.

S6F shooters found their eye and scorer some amazing goals, converting some rebounds to attempt to close the gap in the score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatcroft noticed the threat and quickened their pace and although S6F did intercept some slower passes, Wheatcroft secured eight further goals to S6F’s three, ending the third quarter 30-9.

The final quarter secured Wheatcroft’s win, with Simmonds and Tissiman scoring a further eight goals to S6Fs four.