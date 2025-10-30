Whitby boxer Taylor Locker in action. Photo by Michael Durdan Photography.

​Yorkshire pro boxer Tony Ward’s fight career was cut short with the outbreak of World War 2 but nearly 90 years on his great-grandson, Whitby ABC’s Taylor Locker is enjoying training and competing.

​“I took up the sport about four years ago,” said Taylor. “Like lots of sporty lads it was initially to improve my fitness but then I thought why not compete?

"After all I’m there, coached by Marlon Greaves, up to four times a week.

"I’ve won about half of my 13 bouts including the most recent one when I defeated Jayden Metcalf from Wearmonth ABC on a show in Sunderland.

"My aim is to win regional and maybe national championships but I’ve no particular ambition at present to box as a professional. But who knows?”

“This boxer’s made an excellent start to the season with two away wins,” said coach Greaves. “He trained hard over the summer and has gained confidence through sparring at other gyms.

"Taylor has a bright future in amateur boxing if he carries on putting the work in with the potential to be successful if he’s determined to succeed.”

Taylor admires former professional boxer Prince Naseem Hamed for “always putting on an entertaining show that fans loved” but admits that his commitment is demanding.

He added: “The sport keeps me fit. Keeps me disciplined. I found a second family in boxing. I’ve gained so many friends from other gyms we’ve visited for training and sparring.

"I’ve travelled about a bit with my first bout being in North Shields which I’m pleased to say I won by unanimous decision.

"I’m nervous before a bout while warming up but as soon as I step foot in the ring nerves disappear and I concentrate on getting the job done as I showcase what we’ve learnt.”

Taylor’s mum Rachel said: “Tony Ward boxed as Tony Kay from St. Patrick’s club in Leeds.

“His son, Taylor’s granddad, didn’t follow in his father’s steps choosing football as his sport.

"Although Taylor never got to meet my grandad, he’s always known about him being a professional boxer. We’re all proud of how Taylor is doing and will support him wherever this boxing journey takes him.”

All developing athletes require sponsorship, Taylor is supported by KM Davies Properties, and any new potential sponsors should contact Rachel Locker on 07827 123890