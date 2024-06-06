Whitby ace Paul Morgan snaps up North Cliff Singles Merit win

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
Following all the activity of the Whitby/Robin Hood’s Bay Festival and the Yorkshire Merit qualifier it was business as usual on Sunday May 26 with a Singles Merit sponsored by the Brunton Douglas family at North Cliff.

Forty-nine bowlers braved the conditions and a green that was rather heavy due to the rain, writes David Muir.

In the preliminary round Tony Bland (Borough) beat Sue Green (Whitby) 21-20. In the first round Tom Silcock (Barnsley) beat home bowler Alan Landers 21-20 and Pam Watson (Hunmanby) beat Gary Thornton (Borough) 21-18.

In the second round Tim Coyne (North Cliff) beat clubmate Ian Richardson 21-17 while Caroline Watson (Borough) had a very good 21-16 win over Tim Purcell (Whitby). Paul Morgan, fresh from qualifying for the Yorkshire merit won an all-Whitby clash with Ian Hadden 21-14 and Robert Child (N Cliff) ended Silcock’s run 21-20.

Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) beat home bowler Dave Moment 21-13 and another home bowler, Nigel Trotter went down 21-17 to Andy Webb (Alveston).

In another all-Whitby game Geoff Watson beat Kenny Wale 21-15 while Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) went through 21-14 against Pam Watson.

In the quarter-finals Coyne beat Caroline Watson 21-12 while Morgan beat Child 21-12, Thompson had a close, 21-19, win against Webb while Gates beat Geoff Watson 21-12.

In the first semi-final Morgan beat Coyne 21-10 while Gates beat Thompson 21-16 in the other.

The final was 7-7 after six ends but Morgan then pulled clear to lead 17-10.

Gates pulled four back to trail 17-14 but Morgan then won three of the next four ends to win 21-15.

