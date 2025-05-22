Jo Leeman, left, earns top spot at the Dukes Park Singles Over-60s Merit

On a cool, and generally cloudy, Friday Dukes Park hosted the first Over-60s Singles Merit of the summer, sponsored by Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, with an entry of 26.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first round Robert Child (North Cliff) had a fine 21-17 win against a home bowler, Geoff Price, who was well fancied as a potential winner while Ian Richardson won a close all-North Cliff duel against Ed McCormack by 21-19.

Gary Thornton (Borough) had a more comfortable 21-11 win against Whitby’s Ian Hadden but his opponent, Nadine Smyth (Dukes Park) won a very tough game against Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield) 21-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Dobson (Dukes Pk) and Tony Bland (Borough) both won 21-13 against Brian Dalby (Borough) and Ray Leeman (Whitby) respectively.

Jo Leeman (Whitby) beat another potential home winner, Chris Dobson, 21-16 while Larry Dixon (Westgate) won 21-18 against an in-form Tom Muckley (Hunmanby).

Ronnie Noble (Borough) beat Dave Moment (North Cliff) 21-13 while Harry Old (Hunmanby) had a 21-8 win against Rita Bland (Borough).

In round two Dave Clarke (Dukes Pk) had an 21-4 win against Pam Moment (N Cliff) and Barrie Watson (Borough) had a decent 21-13 win against David Muir (Eastfield).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Rippingale (Dukes Pk) had a good 21-12 win against Tim Purcell (Whitby). Richardson won his second Cliff “derby” beating Child 21-19. Thornton won 21-11 against Smyth and Denise Dobson beat Tony Bland 21-10. Leeman cruised past Dixon 21-12 to face Old who crushed Noble 21-5.

In the first quarter final Clarke won 21-18 against Watson and that was the same score when Rippingale won against Richardson. In the other half Thornton won 21-15 against Dobson and Leeman just held out 21-20 against Old. In the first semi-final Clarke showed his clubmate Rippingale no mercy winning 21-6 While Leeman won 21-12 against Thornton.

In the final Leeman made a good start leading7-2 after 5 ends.

Clarke then started to come back pulling the deficit to 8-6 after 10 ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He replied to 2 singles by Leeman with 2 2s to level the scores at 10-10 after 14 ends.

Four shared ends saw the scores advance to 12-12 after 18 ends.

A 2 to Leeman and a single to Clarke were followed by 5 winning ends to Leeman who ran out 21-13 winner, her second singles merit win of the summer at Park.