Whitby’s player celebrate winning the Knock Out Cup final against Hunmanby.

​Saturday saw the semi-finals and final of the Association Knock Out Cup played at North Cliff.

​On a warm, sunny morning the two semi-finals were played in parallel on the one green using five jacks with, initially, three games from the Hunmanby v Borough B match and two from the Whitby v Borough A match on the green, writes David Muir.

As the first game was competed the third game from the Whitby v Borough A match went on and as further jacks came off games from the two matches were alternated to try to ensure all teams experienced as near identical conditions.

The match results were decided by aggregate scores with, in the event of a tie on aggregate the result then being decided by the number of winning games and, if that was also equal, by the best winning margin.

Whitby captain Peter Harvey receives the cup from Ed McCormack

The Hunmanby/Borough B match was a one-sided affair with Borough only winning two games, Les Ramm beating Sue Holdsworth 21-16 and Lynn Gates going one better against Glyn Goodyear with a 21-15 win.

The aggregate score was 241-165.

The Whitby/Borough A match was much closer with the score after the first four games being 73-70 in favour of Whitby with two wins for each team.

Whitby then won three of the next four games, 21-12, 21-7 and 21-6, while losing one 21-17 to establish what looked like a match winning margin of 153-116.

Borough had other ideas though. Gary Thornton beat Peter Harvey 21-18, Dave Pryce beat Tim Purcell 21-5 and Barrie Watson had a 21-19 win against Andy Craven to make the aggregate 195-178 with the last game to complete.

In the event Kenny Wale only needed to score five to win the match and, although losing to Andy Adamson, he scored 19 to put Whitby through to the final.

This turned out to be an epic affair on a quick green which leads to long matches and the final did not finish until nearly 6pm.

Hunmanby got off to a blistering start in the final showdown with Peter van de Gevel defeating Josh Emmerson by a 21-3 scoreline.

Whitby struck back with Ian Hadden winning 21-13 against Glyn Goodyear, Emmo Emmerson beating Steve Freer 21-20 and Paul Morgan claiming a 21-10 triumph against Phil Todd to make the score 66-64 to Whitby after four games.

Purcell then had another heavy loss, 21-9. Against Pam Watson and Sue Emmerson lost 21-13 to Harry Old but Geoff Watson beat Sue Holdsworth 21-6 and Sue Green had a 21-16 win against Alan Kynaston to leave the margin at two points with the aggregates being 130-128 after eight games.

In the final four games Geoff Oldham gave Hunmanby an early advantage with a 21-9 win against Jo Leeman and a 21-19 win for Jack Richardson against Peter Harvey meant Hunmanby had a 12 point lead with two games left to play.

Andy Craven then beat Billy Holdsworth 21-16 to leave Whitby trailing by 186-179.

The last game on was between Kenny Wale and Lisa Watson with Watson needing to score 15 to guarantee victory for Hunmanby as, if the aggregates scores were equal Wales’s win would have meant a Whitby win with seven games won to five.

Wale established an early lead and was standing close to winning on 19 only for Watson to start picking up scores but eventually Wale managed to claw his way to a 21-13 win meaning Whitby had won a nail-biting final 200-199.

The trophy, originally donated by Jackie Stapleton in memory of her mother, was presented to the Whitby captain, Peter Harvey, by Association President Ed McCormack as, due to unforeseen circumstances Jackie Stapleton was unable to be present.

Whitby hosted the Bedlington Shield Doubles on a sunny Sunday August 11 with 29 pairs entered.

The first round saw Danny Cooper (North Cliff) & Andy Adamson (Borough) beat Hunmanby pairing Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham 21-17.

Tony Bland (Borough) & Larry Dixon (Westgate) had a very good 21-19 win over Chris & Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) while Jennie & Tony Allen (Hunmanby) won by the same margin against Sue Green (Whitby) & Allison Roe (North Cliff) while their Hunmanby clubmates Pam & Lisa Watson won 21-20 against Robert Child (N Cliff) & Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby).

Most of the second round games were very clear wins, the closest games being tow 21-17 wins for home bowlers Kenny Rodgers & Geoff Coleman against Gary Thornton (Borough) & Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) and for another home pairing, Geoff Watson & Paul Morgan beating the Allens.

In the top half of the quarter finals Cooper & Adamson beat Ian Richardson & Alan Landers (North Cliff) 21-15 and Mo & Tony Chambers (Castleford) ended Rodgers & Coleman’s run 21-17.

In the bottom half Watson & Morgan saw off Emmo Emmerson (Whitby) & Andy Webb (Alverthorpe) 21-15 while Ian Hadden (Whitby) & Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) beat the Watson duo 21-19.

In the first semi-final Cooper &Adamson saw off the Chambers 21-15 while Watson & Morgan disposed of Hadden & Thompson 21-16.

The final, played between two strong pairs, was a good contest.

With four on the card Cooper & Adamson won the first end only for Watson & Morgan to score a one and then a four to lead 9-6.

Cooper & Adamson then pulled back to level the scores at 9-9 after five ends.

Watson & Morgan then pulled away to lead 16-12 after 12 ends only for Cooper & Adamson to score a two and a three to go into the lead for the first time since the second end.

Unfortunately for them Watson & Morgan then won the next four ends to run out 21-17 winners.

The next merits are the last Over-60s Singles of the season at Borough on Friday 16 August and the Hospital Cup at Dukes Park on Sunday 18 August.

The start time for Borough is 0930 and anyone wanting to play must register beforehand as the draws will be made in advance.

The Hospital Cup starts at 1000.