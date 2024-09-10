Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development net 10-0 victory against Saltburn & wins for Staithes & Lealholm

Whitby Fishermen's Society Development earned a 10-0 home win against Saltburn Athletic ni the NRFL second division. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development powered to a 10-0 home win against Saltburn Athletic in Division Two of the North Riding Football League on Saturday.

The young Fishermen play host to Thornaby Town this coming Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society suffered an early exit in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup, losing 3-1 at Kader Dev.

Jake Faichney scored the late consolation for the Fishermen, who head to Thirsk Falcons in the Macmillan Bowl this Saturday.

Staithes Athletic battled back from 1-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at home to Redcar Athletic Reserves in the NRFL Premier Division.

Cole Stephenson opened the scoring for Redcar nine minutes before half-time. Staithes levelled two minutes after the interval through Carl Gray, and Marcus Guest put the hosts in front on 54 minutes.

Gray doubled the Staithes lead just after the hour mark, although Stephenson’s 80th-minute goal did make for a nervy finale for the home side.

Staithes make the trip to Stokesley SC this Saturday.

Mark McCarthy’s hat-trick fired Lealholm to a 3-2 win at St Mary’s 1947 Dormans.

Goals in the seventh and 16th minutes from McCarthy put the Tigers on top, but Guido Battista halved the deficit 10 minutes before the interval. McCarthy completed his hat-trick on 47 minutes to seal victory, despite Dormans adding a second late on. Lealholm head to Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves this Saturday.

Fishburn Park drew 1-1 at Great Ayton United, with Andrew Menzies on target for Park, who will play host to Kader this Saturday.