Whitby Friendship Amateur Rowing Club elect Amy as town’s first-ever female club captain

Whitby Friendship Amateur Rowing Club elect Amy Clarkson as town’s first-ever female club captain

The new captain said: “On Tuesday 6 December, Whitby Friendship Amateur Rowing Club held their Annual General Meeting.

"This year there was a vote for the Club Captain position due to myself and the club's now ex-captain Pete.

"I won the vote by a huge majority.

"I am the first female captain of a rowing club in Whitby - a historic moment for the club's history books and Whitby sport.

" I have achieved this after just one year in post as the club's Vice.

"The vice that is joining me for 2023 is also a woman (Laura Kendrew), this means we have a DOUBLE female leadership team - also making history.

“I was able to celebrate afterwards friends and family, and saying cheers to all my Clarkson family who have been involved in the club that unfortunately are no longer with us.

"I'm super proud to be carrying forward their legacy, especially remembering my dear Grandad (David Clarkson) who I hope would be beaming with pride.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has wished me well and congratulated me since taking up the position.

"This truly feels like a win for everybody at the club, reading everyone’s messages and seeing everyone’s joy has made me the happiest captain ever!

"I have rowed at the club since I was 10 years old and been inspired by all the other great captains.

"I would also like to say thank you to Pete, who I worked alongside this past season, it's been a pleasure and I hope to build upon the success he has brought to the club.

"I hope to bring bigger and better things to a club which I love and care for so much.

"I have no doubt that myself and Laura are going to work together to bring the best out of the club. We have so much talent and dedication within our club and so many young people who could be future rowing stars!”

