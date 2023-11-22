​Whitby Hockey Club Ladies secured their first win of the season with a thrilling 4-3 home success against Norton on Saturday.

Whitby Ladies jump for joy after their first win of the season, a 4-3 success at home to Norton. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby’s team morale was becoming battered after not winning a match so far in the season so this game was important to the squad.

The hosts began the game looking strong, fighting hard and wanting to show Norton their potential. Norton, likewise, came out strong and began attacking Whitby’s defence easy and took an early lead.

Dani Russell, who had a fantastic game throughout, worked hard with Neve Eddon and Abby Dixon to work the ball to Norton’s goal where Eddon was able to equalise.

Millie Storr celebrates her late winner for the home side.

Norton soon came back with a quick counter attack and were able to leave the half-time score at 2-1.

Whitby came out fighting harder in the second half.

Michelle Paling, Rose Hall and Natasha Kent remained solid in the defence with the help of Isobel Anderson, the ladies fought off many balls. Keeper and captain Kirsty Dixon had an outstanding game, saving some incredible balls and really showing everyone how skilled she really is.

Danielle Walker showed off her skills in midfield which helped push the game forward, Russell was able to score Whitby’s second from a great rebounded ball.

Storr shows her delight after scoring her first to make it 3-3.

Norton went on to score a third goal which left Whitby on the back foot.

Millie Storr then put away two very strong goals for Whitby which earned the win for the home team.

It was with great disappointment that coach Marcus Coates was unable to be there to watch his ladies bring home the win.