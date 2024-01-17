Whitby Hockey Club Ladies and Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s open 2024 with league losses

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies kicked off 2024 with a 3-1 loss at Sunderland.

A strong squad of 14 players travelled North and were ready to play again after a long Christmas break: Whitby had previously lost to Sunderland at home.

Whitby were quick off the mark, passing well, tackling was strong and work-rate was high.

The first goal was put away by Daniele Walker, she managed to skilfully jink the ball past Sunderland’s keeper.

Sunderland came back with a quick counter attack, their strong tackling gave Whitby a run for their money, and they scored twice before the half-time whistle to make it 2-1.

The second half was a battle, Whitby did not give up, the work rate increased and the hunger to score grew bigger. Whitby’s defence were under a lot of pressure but captain Kirsty Dixon, along with her defence relentlessly cleared balls from their zone.

Whitby won a couple of penalty corners but were unlucky not to score. were unable to secure the draw.

A last-minute goal was put away by Sunderland leaving the game 3-1.

Whitby will come back fighting this week where they play Newcastle at home.

Danby 2s lost 4-0 at home to Norton 2s on Sunday.

Norton got off to a quick start scoring two early goals before Danby got into the game.

Following this, Danby held strong with keeper Catherine Adamson making some superb saves.

Danby’s defenders Ellie Maud and Grace Brown both had an excellent game and kept out various quick attacks from Norton, who scored a goal just before half-time.