Whitby Hockey Club Ladies line up for a comical photo after their win against Newcastle Uni

Newcastle Uni beat Whitby earlier in the season so the squad knew they had to work hard to gain a positive result.

The game started well, the ladies team used space well and passed accurately.

Whitby gained several chances early in the game to score but their goals were saved by Newcastle’s keeper.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first half Whitby were able to bag two great goals, one by captain Dani Halley, the other by Millie Storr.

After a positive half-time team-talk Whitby set out with confidence in the second half.

Whitby received an early short corner that was injected by Zara Noble to Dani Braithwaite and then slipped to Vincent-Jones who was able to score Whitby’s third goal.

Whitby’s defence played very well throughout.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies 3 Newcastle Oniversity 0

Goalkeeper Kirsty Dixon and midfielder Olivia Coates were awarded players of the match for their fantastic efforts throughout the game.

This weekend is the last game of the season for Whitby, who will face North Shields.

Danby Ladies earned a 4-1 win against Durham City 3s on Saturday.

The team started strong and played some lovely hockey with some quick passing and Danby were moving the ball well into the attacking third.

With lots of early pressure on the Durham defence Kathryn Hogarth managed to give Danby an early 1-0 lead.

Strong link-up play on the left wing soon led to Danby’s second goal from Issy Hogarth who ran the ball with Chloe Wilson with pace to beat the Durham defence.

More strong play from Danby led Bronwyn Hodgson to chip the third goal past the keeper off the post.

With Alice Hogarth putting in some strong tackles in the middle and playing the ball high and wide it wasn’t long before Josie Bowes crossed a strong ball across the D for Wilson to knock home to make it 4-0.

In the second half Danby continued to play well but struggled to beat the Durham defence . With a short corner given against Danby and some defending on the line from Kathryn Hogarth Durham were awarded a penalty flick leaving the final score as 4-1.

Player of the match was Issy Hogarth.