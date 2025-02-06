Whitby Hockey Club Ladies bounce back from Saturday home loss to Newcastle Uni 6s with Sunday win at pacesetters Durham Uni

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle University 6s. photo by Brian Murfield.

​Whitby Hockey Club Ladies bounced back from a 2-1 home loss to Newcastle Uni 6s on Saturday with a stunning 2-0 win at leaders Durham Uni on Sunday.

On Saturday, Sam Wright, sister of regular keeper Kirsty Dixon stood in as keeper for the second time and did a fantastic job.

The game was fast-paced from the outset with both teams having opportunities to score.

Tash Kent and Liv Coates ran tirelessly in midfield and Tash Hill, Danielle Walker and Jess Hogarth-Hammill cleared balls from the back.

Whitby’s forwards were creating lots of opportunities in attack and their efforts were awarded with a short corner.

A strong injection from Emily Webster set up the perfect opportunity for a strike from Tash Kent which resulted in a goal. Newcastle fought back and levelled just before half-time.

The second half was evenly fought. Lisette Lane, Neve Eddon and Georgie Stevenson ran tirelessly up front and the team were thrilled to have Michelle Paling back on the pitch after taking time out to have a baby.

New mum Dani Russell brought pace to the midfield and Ava Jackson and Catherine Lodge slotted into place around the pitch throughout the game.

Newcastle were awarded a short corner which they scored to win 2-1.

Whitby were not able to equalise in the last 5 minutes of the game so it was a disappointing loss but the whole team really played well together.

Player of the match was Danielle Walker for excellent stick skills and overall great game at the back of the pitch.

On Sunday, at Durham Uni, Dani Russell created many chances working well with Tash Kent and Liv Coates to get the ball up the pitch.

Towards the end of the first half debutant Sam Wright secured the ball in the D with a little pass to Dani Russell who scored.

The second half saw Whitby’s sturdy defence of Jess Hogarth, Danielle Walker and Natasha Hill working hard to prevent Durham getting the ball in the D.

In the second half, Lisette Lane carried the ball up the pitch, with a lovely pass towards the post where Rose Hall dived forwards to score Whitby’s second goal.

Whitby didn’t relieve any pressure for the remainder of the game, giving Durham little room to have possession.

The match finished 2-0 to Whitby.

Players of the match went to Rose Hall and Lisette Lane for their outstanding performances at the top of the pitch.