Whitby Hockey Club Ladies claim superb 3-2 home victory against Newcastle Hockey Club 2s

Dani Halley gets her 2nd to put Whitby 3-0 up Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby fielded a strong team and went out fighting from the moment the whistle blew, they kept their formation, passed the ball accurately with pace.

Newcastle are a strong team who beat Whitby on their home ground so the squad knew they had to keep their work-rate high.

Dani Halley opened up the scoring with a wonderful flick over the keeper’s foot, this put Whitby in high spirits.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies' Dani Halley with Millie Storr (right), celebrate Halley's opening goal v Newcastle 2s

A second goal was then scored by Dani Braithwaite, after fine play by Zara Noble and Millie Storr.

The half-time score was 2-0, although the hosts were pleased they knew the game could soon go against them.

The second half saw Newcastle up their game, marking Whitby players closely and taking hit outs with power and accuracy. Fortunately, Halley was able to score another amazing goal, putting the Ladies squad three goals up.

Newcastle kept on fighting and putting Whitby’s defence under a lot of pressure. They were able to sneak two goals but time was against them and Whitby earned a 3-2 win.

Coach Marcus Coates was delighted with this score and awarded woman of the match to Noble for her resilience.