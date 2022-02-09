Whitby Hockey Club Ladies claim superb 3-2 home victory against Newcastle Hockey Club 2s
Whitby Hockey Club Ladies claimed a superb 3-2 home victory against Newcastle Hockey Club 2s on Saturday.
Whitby fielded a strong team and went out fighting from the moment the whistle blew, they kept their formation, passed the ball accurately with pace.
Newcastle are a strong team who beat Whitby on their home ground so the squad knew they had to keep their work-rate high.
Dani Halley opened up the scoring with a wonderful flick over the keeper’s foot, this put Whitby in high spirits.
A second goal was then scored by Dani Braithwaite, after fine play by Zara Noble and Millie Storr.
The half-time score was 2-0, although the hosts were pleased they knew the game could soon go against them.
The second half saw Newcastle up their game, marking Whitby players closely and taking hit outs with power and accuracy. Fortunately, Halley was able to score another amazing goal, putting the Ladies squad three goals up.
Newcastle kept on fighting and putting Whitby’s defence under a lot of pressure. They were able to sneak two goals but time was against them and Whitby earned a 3-2 win.
Coach Marcus Coates was delighted with this score and awarded woman of the match to Noble for her resilience.
The squad face Richmond away this weekend.