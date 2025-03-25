Whitby Hockey Club Ladies clinch YNE North East Women’s Division 2 title with win on final day of the league season

Whitby Ladies win their final game of the season to secure the league title win. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies secured the YNE North East Women's Division Two title on Saturday with a hard-earned 1-0 home victory against Thirsk.

Whitby Ladies skipper Kirsty Dixon said: “We came into this season with a point to prove after a difficult season last year. We were determined to come back fitter and stronger. And we did just that.

"To not only gain promotion but to win the division with 50 points and a goal difference of +44 is an incredible achievement for us. It shows that all our hard work paid off.

Emily Webster scores the winning goal v Thirsk to secure the title for Whitby HC ladies. Photos by Brian Murfield.

"With moving up to YNE women's division 1, we will continue to work hard throughout the summer to be ready for the challenge the higher division will pose.”

The Whitby Ladies went into the last game of the season knowing that a win would secure them the title and promotion to Division One.

The game didn't get off to a great start, with a serious injury to one of the Thirsk players, the Whitby Ladies have been told that she is doing okay so the home side send on their best wishes.

The game was re-started and took a while for both teams to find their feet, Thirsk held a lot of the possession whilst Whitby found their rhythm.

Zara Noble was player of the match as Whitby Hockey Club Ladies clinched YNE North East Women’s Division 2 title with a 1-0 win on final day of the league season. Photo by Brian Murfield

Every player on the team gave maximum effort, Zara Noble distributed the ball well from the centre of the pitch, sending the ball wide onto the wings to allow the forward players to take some opportunities to score.

Emily Webster received a wonderful ball from Noble and scored the first goal putting Whitby ahead just before half time.

The second half was tough, Whitby's defence of Jess Hogarth-Hammill, Danielle Walker and Michelle Paling worked tremendously hard alongside goalkeeper Siobhan Robinson, the four ladies remained calm and pushed the ball forward, allowing the midfield to run.

Anya Legg hustled hard on the right wing, she was challenged by some experienced Thirsk ladies but she remained strong and fierce.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies celebrate clinching YNE North East Women’s Division 2 title with win on final day of the league season with a bottle of champagne

The whistle blew for the final time of the season and Whitby took the 1-0 win and the title celebrations began.

The player of the match was awarded to Zara Noble for her distribution throughout the game.

It was a great feeling to win the game but also knowing this left the squad on top of the table was a great feeling.

Throughout the season the ladies squad had 15 wins, five draws and only two losses.

Coach Marcus Coates was delighted with the win, he said: “The effort that has gone into training sessions this season have paid off.

"The ladies team deserved to win this league, they have all worked hard for it and we are looking forward to getting back into Division One and see what faces us next season.”