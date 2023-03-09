Natasha Kent hits out for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies during their home loss against Newcastle University.

​Whitby had a strong squad of 16 players and coach, Marcus had tailored the formation accordingly.

The game started at a fast pace, both teams tackling well and making the ball do the work.

Whitby were able to secure the first goal of the game, Millie Storr was able to tap the ball past Newcastle’s keeper with the help of Michelle Paling.

Zara Noble in action for the home side. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The hosts continued to work hard, making great saves on penalty corners, Charlotte Jackson stayed calm and collected throughout the whole game.The half-time score unfortunately saw Whitby fall behind and Whitby were down 3-1.

The second half of the match saw Whitby continue to try hard, pass accurately and communicate well. The squad were unlucky to be out played by Newcastle leaving the final score 7-1.

The squad were disappointed with the result but took a lot of positives from the game. Player of the match was awarded to Daniele Walker for her hard work and great stick skills.

Danby Ladies also had a very tough match, slipping to a 7-0 loss at Newcastle 3s.

Newcastle University hit their fourth goal in the 7-1 win at Whitby.

The visitors used this opportunity to celebrate the 60th birthday of one of Danby’s long-standing members Deb Callaghan.

Newcastle were fast off the mark and playing some strong passes around the pitch forcing Pippa Middlemas to clear the ball wide and keeper Catherine Adamson to make some early saves.

Alice Hogarth and Josie Bowes were linking up the right hand side and driving the ball towards the home defence to give Danby chances on goal.

The home team were leading 2-0 at half-time, but Danby didn’t let this dampen their spirits and started the second half with some strong play in the middle from Nikki Graham and Kath Hogarth who both worked tirelessly to help Danby attack and defend.

The visiting team go on the attack.

It was a hard second half for Danby and having suffered multiple injuries and despite Kate Charters and Katie Hodgson having strong efforts on goal the final score ended 7-0 to the hosts.

Danby’s players of the match were Kath Hogarth and Nikki Graham for exceptional work in the centre of the pitch.