Whitby Hockey Club Ladies end their season on a winning note at Darlington

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies ended their season on a winning note at Darlington

Whitby took a strong squad of 14 players all hungry for the win for their last game.

Darlington are a strong hockey team with very experienced, well drilled players. However, Whitby did not let this affect them and they started off the game in great formation and working well together.

Captain Dani Halley got the visitors off to a great start, jinking the ball past players and she was able to outrun Darlington’s defence and hit the opening goal.

Roseanna Hall hit the winning goal for Whitby Ladies at Darlington.

Whitby started the second half strongly and were very unlucky to have a penalty flick awarded against them.

Keeper Charlotte Jackson remained cool, calm and collected but Darlington were able to find the back of the net to equalise.

With 13 minutes still remaining, coach Marcus Coates had a quick change around in the formation, strengthening Whitby’s attack.

Rosanna Hall found herself in an incredible position on the left post of Darlington’s goal, and she tapped in a ball from Halley to restore the lead.

The final whistle blew and Whitby were delighted with the win.

Player of the match was awarded to two players; Danielle Walker for being outstanding in defence, clearing some very hard balls, while Hall was awarded player of the match for her outstanding winning goal.

A club spokesperson said: “The season has now finished and we would like to thank everyone who supported the club this season.”

*Eskdale School pupil Ellie Walsh qualified for North Yorkshire trials after successfully achieving first place in the Scarborough and District cross country running events.

At Skipton Ellie gained sixth place giving her a slot at the ESAA National Cross Country Championships held at Wollerton Hall, Nottingham.

Eliie came home in 225th place with a time of 14;12. Conditions were firm and not too muddy with a downward finish.

A school spokesperson said: “It's a fantastic achievement for Ellie and is credit to her dedication and commitment to a difficult and challenging event.