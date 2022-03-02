Whitby Hockey Club Ladies hammer Darlington and Danby Ladies lose out at leaders Norton

Lisette Vincent Jones in the thick of the action for Whitby in their defeat of Darlington

The last time that Whitby played Darlington, the score was 3-3, so the squad knew this would be a tough game but with the potential to be victorious.

The home side started well, gaining a lot of possession of the ball and passing it around the pitch accurately.

Whitby were quick on and off the ball with the team’s defence Siobhan Robinson, Rose Hall and Jess Hogarth alongside goal keeper Charlotte Jackson, clearing any ball that entered.

Millie Storr scored in Whitby HC's win

Captain Dani Halley opened the team’s goal scoring with a wonderful goal, she carried the ball into the attacking zone herself and took on Darlington’s keeper.

The goalscoring didn’t stop there.

Natasha Kent scored the second goal for Whitby followed by a third goal by Millie Storr just before half-time.

The squad were in a great position entering the second half three goals up but they knew they had to keep the work rate up to take away the win.

Darlington put a lot of pressure on Whitby, hungry for some goals but the home side did not stop fighting.

Michelle Myers put in a fantastic performance, chasing down Darlington players and the squad were lucky enough to grab a fourth and final goal again by Halley.

Player of the match was awarded to both Olivia Coates and Zara Noble for their resilience and hard work on the pitch.

The team play Stokesley away this coming weekend.

Danby Ladies travelled to face Norton 1s in what we knew would be a tough game.

Norton were working the ball well and putting pressure on Danby’s defensive back three forcing Rhod Spark and Christine Tarrant to make solid blocks and work the ball wide.

Norton took an early lead and the score at half-time was 2-0 to the home side.

Danby started the second half strong with Alice Hogarth and Chloe Wilson working the ball well down the left side of the pitch and creating chances.

After winning a short corner Kathryn Hogarth scored Danby’s first goal with a lovely strike from the edge of the D.

Norton soon broke through on a counter attack but Danby continued to battle hard with Rosie Hogarth making some strong runs and creating chances in the forwards but unfortunately

Danby were unable to pierce the Norton defensive line again, and the final score was 5-1.

Player of the match was Kathryn Hogarth.