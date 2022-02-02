Whitby Hockey Club Ladies lose 3-1 at league leaders Whitley Bay
Whitby Hockey Club Ladies travelled away to Whitley Bay, who are currently sitting at the top of the league table, last weekend.
Fighting against Storm Malik the squad got off to a good start, the passing was strong and despite the wind the team they didn’t give up.
Whitley Bay are a strong team who were making fast back passes that were catching Whitby out, to lead 3-0 at the break.
The visitors fought hard in the second half, knowing the wind was behind them it made running with the ball easier.
Zara Noble found Lisette Vincent-Jones in the centre of the pitch who was able to feed the ball through to captain Dani Halley who made a beautiful run down the pitch taking on the keeper to score.
Unfortunately this was the only goal the ladies team managed against a very strong home side.
Player of the match for the away side went to Natasha Hill for continuing to make great progress each week.
This Saturday the squad will play Newcastle at home.
The Whitby Hockey Club junior section is pictured right with Whitby and District Lions Club ,who kindly donated £150.
The money has been used to purchase sticks balls and training equipment for the growing number of junior members aged six to 13 years old.