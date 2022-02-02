Dani Halley scored for Whitby at Whitley Bay

Fighting against Storm Malik the squad got off to a good start, the passing was strong and despite the wind the team they didn’t give up.

Whitley Bay are a strong team who were making fast back passes that were catching Whitby out, to lead 3-0 at the break.

The visitors fought hard in the second half, knowing the wind was behind them it made running with the ball easier.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitby Hockey Club junior section have been handed a £150 boost by the Whitby and District Lions Club

Zara Noble found Lisette Vincent-Jones in the centre of the pitch who was able to feed the ball through to captain Dani Halley who made a beautiful run down the pitch taking on the keeper to score.

Unfortunately this was the only goal the ladies team managed against a very strong home side.

Player of the match for the away side went to Natasha Hill for continuing to make great progress each week.

This Saturday the squad will play Newcastle at home.

The Whitby Hockey Club junior section is pictured right with Whitby and District Lions Club ,who kindly donated £150.