Whitby Hockey Club Ladies were edged out 1-0 at home by Durham on Sunday. Photos by Brian Murfield

On Sunday, Whitby Hockey Club Ladies hosted Durham University in a re-arranged league fixture.

Whitby started off the game with great amounts of possession of the ball, making accurate passing and making Durham work to intercept the balls. The home team had some early beaks towards Durham’s keeper but the shots on goal were saved.

Nicola Kent worked with daughter Natasha well in the middle of the pitch, finding players to slip the ball to and sending the ball high up the pitch for players to run onto.

Durham were able to find the back of the net from a rebounded ball, this was an unlucky goal but it did not knock Whitby’s spirits.

The half time score was 1-0.

The second half showcased Whitby’s determination, the squad did not give up, they chased down every ball and were unlucky not to score a goal.

Georgina Stevenson made some great runs and narrowly missed on a goal minutes before the final whistle.

The final score was 1-0 to Durham University, this is the first match the ladies team have lost so it was a disappointing result.

Player of the match was awarded to Jessica Hogarth who held onto the ball well enabling players to run into space to receive it, she showed real grit and determination throughout the whole match.

This coming week the ladies team are at home against Marton Furness.

Danby Ladies travelled with a mix of firsts and seconds to play a cup game against Darlington 2s.

Danby controlled the game from the beginning with Nikki Graham and Kath Hogarth blocking any attacks from the home team in the centre. Danby’s forwards spent a lot of time in the attacking D but Darlington’s keeper was saving every shot. But not long after super sub Emily Dowson came on and nestled a reverse sweep in the bottom corner of the goal to leave the game 1-0 at half- time.

The hosts came back fighting but Rhoda Spark and Ellie Jackson-Fishpool were impenetrable in defence leaving Danby’s keeper twiddling her thumbs.

Late on, Saffron Verrill made an excellent run, with the ball crossing to Dowson, who smashed the ball into the net to seal a 2-0 win to Danby.

Players of the match were Nikki and Ellie for superb defending.