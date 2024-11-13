Whitby Hockey Club Ladies’ no goalie tactics pay off in brilliant 9-0 win at Newcastle 4s
With keeper Kirsty Dixon away and nobody available to step in the team bravely decided to play with 11 outfield players and no goalie, but it soon paid off, Whitby getting off to a flying start going two goals up in the first 10 minutes.
Everyone was passing so well with Jess Hogarth and Danielle Walker setting up some great chances to score. Anya Legg worked hard on the left wing with Tash Kent and Zara Noble holding their ground in mid-field.
The goals kept coming from both outfield play and short corners and the ladies were up 7-0 at half-time.
The second half started more evenly and Siobhan Robinson, Jo Braithwaite and Olivia Coates held their own at the back, fighting off attacks from Newcastle who had changed tactics and were getting more chances upfront.
Nicola Kent ran tirelessly upfront alongside Neve Eddon and Megan Fusco, who made her debut for the ladies and had some great positioning up front.
Whitby scored 2 late goals - the final one being a fantastic strike from Rose Hall leaving the final score at 9-0 to the ladies.
Neve, Danielle, Tash, Zara, Nicola and Rose all made it onto the score sheet in what was an exciting match for goals.
Megan Fusco was Whitby player of the match for a strong debut performance alongside Danielle Walker who made some excellent passes around the attacking circle as well as tackles throughout the entire game.