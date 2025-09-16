Whitby Hockey Club Ladies put in solid display despite losing season opener at home to strong Whitley Bay side
Despite the result, there were countless positives to take from a match that showcased the team’s determination, teamwork, and flashes of real quality.
The hosts made a bright start, Lisette Lane opening the scoring midway through the first half with a fantastic finish – a moment of brilliance that gave Whitby a deserved early lift. Her goal was the result of excellent forward movement and intelligent passing from midfield.
Throughout the game, Whitby were forced to dig deep, as Whitley Bay launched a constant attacking threat.
But the Whitby defence rose to the challenge with some heroic goal-line clearances and last-ditch defending. Michelle Paling, Jess Hogarth-Hammill, Zara Noble, and Olivia Coates all made outstanding saves and tackles under pressure, preventing what could have been a much wider scoreline.
In midfield, Ava Jackson, Emily Charlesworth, and Anya Legg worked tirelessly to transition the ball forward with purpose.
Their energy and vision led to some excellent link-up play, and several sharp through-balls to forwards Natasha Kent, Emily Webb, Abbie Dixon, and Lisette Lane created promising attacking moments.
Despite being on the back foot for much of the game, Whitby never gave up, playing their socks off from start to finish, showing incredible heart and unity.
In goal, Kirsty Dixon was a standout performer, pulling off a string of top-class saves to keep Whitby in the game. Her bravery and reflexes earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match title.
The 5-1 defeat doesn’t reflect the sheer effort and positive moments Whitby Ladies produced.