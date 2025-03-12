Whitby Hockey Club Ladies see off Marton to remain top of the league table
Whitby knew the game would be tough against a physical Marton but within the first minute Abbie Dixon found the backboard.
Starting the game at 1-0 made the ladies hungry to retain the lead.
Managing to retain possession, Zara Noble and Natasha Kent continued to keep working the ball up the pitch, eventually finding Dani Russel who volleyed the ball passed the keeper and made the score 2-0.
Marton desperately tried to get the ball, with their goalkeeper spectacularly wiping out Neve Eddon who was through on goal resulting in a penalty flick being awarded to Whitby.
Danielle Walker strutted up to the spot for a dramatic penalty flick, she coolly slipped the ball passed the keeper (not that there was any doubt in her goalscoring skills) to make the score 3-0 just before half-time.
Despite being 3-0 up, the Whitby ladies went into the second half with as much fire and passion as they displayed in the first half.
Due to a solid display of defence by Jess Hogarth, Natasha Hill and Olivia Coates, Marton barely got the ball into their own half and into the D.
Getting the ball up the pitch, Georgie Stevenson danced round Marton’s defence, where the ball was crossed to Neve Eddon who hit the ball into the top corner making the final score 4-0.
This was a fantastic display of hockey from Whitby Ladies who remain top of the league.
There was no player of the match due to everyone’s outstanding performance on the pitch.
Whitby face Newcastle Medics this coming Saturday.