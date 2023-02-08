The club didn’t exist 12 months ago, but thanks to a committee of volunteers working behind the scene, the Whitby Jets have seen a rapid expansion in numbers since it began its weekly Tuesday training sessions at Whitby Leisure Centre.

There are now around 50 boys and girls attending weekly, but to encourage more girls to go along, the club will be running a one-off girls’ training session on Sunday February 12, between 1.45pm and 2.45pm at Whitby Leisure Centre.

There are already a number of girls attending the weekly training sessions but the club is encouraging more to give the sport a go.

Whitby Jets is looking for more girls to join the basketball club.

The club is establishing itself regionally, having begun a programme of friendly matches with other clubs including Scarborough and Saltburn.

Whitby Jets Chairman Graeme Lindoe said: “Our five-year plan includes entering teams into Basketball England affiliated leagues – and this is something we will be aspiring to do at the start of the next season in September.

To help with this five-year plan, the club has recently been awarded a grant by ICL Potash Mine at Boulby and a council grant to buy a portable electronic scoreboard that can be utilised by other sports clubs too.

Other plans for the grant money include purchasing a portable electronic scoreboard and official basketballs, in addition to funding coaching and development courses and subsidising other costs during this unprecedented cost of living crisis affecting parents and families across the local community.

The Club’s ethos is inclusive and welcomes all children aged seven to 18 years to go along to learn a new skill, get fit and make friends.

The Whitby Jets are also on the lookout for more volunteers to help behind the scenes, including more female coaches to help develop the girls teams.

No experience is required and training to become a qualified coach will be funded by the club.

Training takes place at Whitby Leisure Centre every Tuesday, during term-time, seven to 11-year-olds between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and 12 to 18-year-olds between 5.30pm and 6.45pm.