Whitby Jets Basketball Club to run girls taster session at Whitby Leisure Centre

Whitby Jets is running an all girls' taster session on Saturday April 1.

The new taster session, from 2pm to 3pm, is led by the club’s new female coach and welcomes all girls aged seven to 18 years old to go along to the event run by the Jets, a rapidly expanding Whitby sports group.

The taster session is not only a great opportunity to give basketball a go, regardless of experience, but make new friends too.

The club prides itself on being inclusive so welcomes all girls aged seven to 18.

The first all girls taster session proved so successful the club is now introducing all-girls weekly Tuesday training sessions.

These will start from April 18 and run from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and will also be led by the club’s new female coach.

Club chairman Graeme Lindoe said: “We’re so pleased to be able to extend our training sessions to incorporate an all-girls group.

"We’re overwhelmed by the success the club has experienced this past year.

"We started out with a few group of kids so to be able to offer the all- girls sessions so quickly in our first year shows there is clearly an appetite for basketball in the community.”

The club’s taster session on Saturday April 1 is on from 2pm to 3pm, while the all-girls weekly Tuesday training from April 18 runs from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.