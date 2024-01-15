Whitby Jets see off Ryedale Warriors in hosts’ first-ever adults match
Both teams started strongly in a tightly contested match, the Jets eventually reaching a 17-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Ryedale showed great resilience narrowing the gap to two points with five minutes left but the Jets saw the game out 72-64.
Jets Lead Coach and player Joe Redfern said: “Well done the lads for digging in and getting the win. Thanks to Ryedale Warriors for making the journey, hope to play again sometime soon.”
The Jets are Basketball England affiliated and are committed to developing basketball in the Whitby area and developing junior players in both sessions and in organised games.
As a wider community focus they will be organising scrimmages for our adult community to come along and play. Any adult interested in playing, register your interest via social media or email [email protected]