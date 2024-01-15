The Whitby Jets took part in their first adults game, hosting the Ryedale Warriors in a friendly.

Whitby Jets see off Ryedale Warriors in hosts’ first-ever adults match

Both teams started strongly in a tightly contested match, the Jets eventually reaching a 17-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Ryedale showed great resilience narrowing the gap to two points with five minutes left but the Jets saw the game out 72-64.

Jets Lead Coach and player Joe Redfern said: “Well done the lads for digging in and getting the win. Thanks to Ryedale Warriors for making the journey, hope to play again sometime soon.”

The Jets are Basketball England affiliated and are committed to developing basketball in the Whitby area and developing junior players in both sessions and in organised games.