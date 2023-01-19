Whitby Ladies and Danby Ladies hockey teams net winning starts to the New Year

Dani Halley (in front of number 12) scores the winner to make it 2-1 to Whitby against Newcastle PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby made the first advances into their attacking half, using great passing triangles and pace on the ball which immediately put pressure onto the Newcastle defence.

Newcastle retaliated making Whitby’s defence spring into action but they managed to fight off their advances. Midfielders Zara Noble and Michelle Myers put in some excellent tackles and ball distributions up the wings.

Newcastle were finding it hard to clear the ball from their own half with Danielle Walker putting excellent pressure on their defence.

Whitby's Millie Storr (right) celebrates scoring the opener with number 6 Dani Braithwaite.

After more great passing Millie Storr found the back of the goal putting Whitby in the lead 1-0.

They managed to hold onto this advantage until half time, despite Newcastle upping their pace and making numerous attacks via long balls up the pitch.

The second half started much like the first but with Newcastle clearly wanting to even the scoreline.

Whitby’s backs had plenty to do, with Liv Coates and Jess Hogarth in central defence clearing the ball wide to Tash Kent and Rose Hall who helped to work the ball up the pitch.

Newcastle got awarded a couple of short corners and managed to find the back of the goal to even the scoreline.

With everything to play for the ladies battled on with Dani Braithwaite and Dani Halley showing skill and speed up the pitch battling to try and get in the lead again.

Lisette Vincent Jones made her debut appearance this season after taking time out to have a baby and she almost scored, narrowly pushing the ball wide of the goal.

Whitby remained determined and focused which paid off when Dani Halley found an opportunity to score.

With only 10 minutes to play Newcastle had numerous attempts on goal with Tash Hill clearing the ball on multiple occasions and keeper Kirsty Dixon making some fantastic saves.

The final whistle blew confirming Whitby were victorious with a score of 2-1 and the whole squad were delighted with the result and team performance.

Sunday saw Danby return to the league with a 3-0 home win against Stockton.

Danby started off confidently and were linking up passes, and it wasn’t long before a strong ball in from Pippa Middlemas was converted into the hosts’ first goal of the match by Josie Bowes.

With Alice Hogarth and Nikki Graham linking up in the midfield and driving the ball forward Danby were making the Stockton defence work to clear all threats.

After a short corner was awarded Bowes managed to score the home team’s second, chipping in the ball in off the post.

The first half was fast paced and the Danby defence were strong keeping the Stockton attackers out. In the last few minutes of the first half Katie Hodgson scored the hosts’ third, making the half-time score 3-0.

As the second half began Stockton came back fighting and were awarded a penalty flick, however keeper Catherine Adamson managed to save not one but two flicks on goal.

Pippa Middlemas was awarded player of the match.