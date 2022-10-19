Durham take the lead at Whitby Hockey Club Ladies team PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

On Saturday, Whitby Ladies faced visitors Durham Uni 5s.

After a rocky start to the league campaign, which has seen matches being cancelled this was only the third time that the Whitby HC squad had stepped onto the pitch together this season.

Durham Uni 5s came out strong and flooded Whitby's half with players.

Kirsty-Ann Dixon battles away for the home side against Durham

Some sharp stick skills and movement around the D saw the Durham students team score in the first eight minutes.

Whitby’s defence and midfield were defending relentlessly and once winning the ball they were trying to find an outlet.

Durham were very quick to intercept and the away side managed to secure another two goals in the first half to power into a 3-0 lead at the interval.

After a change in formation Whitby came out in the second half more composed on the ball.

Zara Noble in action for Whitby at home to Durham

Working the ball from Siobhan Robinson's hit outs to Natasha Kent’s punishing efforts in midfield onto Millie Storr, who turned Durham on their heels to chase her down.

Despite Whitby’s best efforts Durham’s quick stick skills and movement up the pitch meant another two goals were scored for the away team.

At the final whistle the score was 5-0 to Durham Uni 5s.

This weekend the Whitby ladies will hope for better fortunes when they play against North Shields at home at 11am.

Danby Ladies travelled to Hexham on Saturday to face Tynedale.

Danby started well and were passing the ball with confidence between the Tynedale players, after a quick break and a strong strike the home club opened the scoring early in the first half.

Danby continued to battle hard, with Nikki Graham and Kate Charters both working the ball around the Tynedale players to create chances in the attacking D.

With some solid defending from Danby’s defence and Pippa Middlemas clearing the Tynedale threats wide Danby were creating some lovely game play.

With some quick runs down the right from Alice Hogarth and some strong balls in from Katie Hodgson, Clementine Jackson found the back of the net giving Danby their first goal of the match.

With the score 2-1 at half-time the visiting team knew they had some work to do in the second half to get back into the match.

Danby continued to work together and work hard to keep possession and with a strong cross into the D from Alice Hogarth and after a deflection from a Tynedale defender Danby had their second goal.

However, with strength in the Tynedale forwards, the away team couldn’t keep them out and the final score was 4-2 in favour of the home side.

The player of the match was awarded to Alice Hogarth.