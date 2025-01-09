Whitby Sea Anglers Association member Dylan Goldsmith snaps up double win at Cloughton Rocks Festive Sweepstake Open

Dylan Goldsmith, left, and Jason Ebison, with their Heaviest Fishes from the Cloughton Rocks Festive Sweepstake Open and first WSAA match of 2025 respectively. Photo by Peter D Horbury

​Whitby Sea Anglers Association member Dylan Goldsmith won both top prizes at Cloughton Rock’s Festive Sweepstake Open on Monday December 30.

Whitby ace Goldsmith, had the Heaviest Bag of Fish 19lb 1oz (3) which included a fine cod of 11lb 10oz, picking up both the Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish prizes.

This puts Dylan in-line for the David "Sten" Stonehouse Memorial Sandsend Trophy - for the heaviest fish caught out of WSAA competition.

The first match of the New Year - Sunday night’s four-hour match was a complete wash-out!

WSAA member Dylan Goldsmith who won both top prizes at the Cloughton Rock festive open, with his fine cod of 11lb 10oz that earned him the Heaviest Fish prize. Photo by Neil Eglon

Literally everyone and everything was drenched!

Constant heavy rain from start to finish for the 10 fishing, a few throwing the ‘towel-in’ mid match due to the thoroughly inclement conditions. ENEasterly winds, gusting 25mph, and a SEasterly swell 4-6ft. HWater was mid match 19.41hrs swell sets were pretty much regular with a lull over HWater, except for a few push backs as tide fought the ebb near the match end.

Piers and cliff marks were popular options, too heavy for the local beaches, a few marks had weed reported, necessitating a move to find a clear mark to fish. It was not exactly knee deep in fish but a welcome weigh-in to start the New Year.

At the scales Man of the Match was secretary Peter Horbury, Whitby - 7lb 14oz (3), his best 2lb 14oz.

Heaviest Fish of the night fell to Jason Ebison, Whitby, 5lb 3oz.

Peter now has two Heaviest Bag of Fish wins, and Jason has five Heaviest Fish wins.

Weighed-in 14 codlings for 32lb 5oz a welcome 2lb 5oz average.

Top Ten on the Leaderboard

1st - Brian Harland - 80 fish 126lb 8oz

2nd - Dave Perrett - 67 fish 97lb 7oz

3rd - Col Stainthorpe - 61 fish 83lb 10oz

4th - Rob Taylor - 39 fish 80lb 14oz

5th - Jason Ebison - 37 fish 75lb 9oz

6th - Denis Thompson - 49 fish 65lb 9oz

7th - Peter Horbury - 44 fish 48lb 3oz

8th - Davey Turnbull - 15 fish 36lb 9oz

9th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz

10th - Dave Hambley - 7 fish 26lb 11oz.

