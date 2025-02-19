Whitby Sea Anglers Association win Secretary’s Challenge Trophy

Davey Turnbull, left, receiving his winnings from Mick Chadwick

This week’s Whitby Sea Anglers Association fishing was dominated by a variation of cold Easterly winds & sea states, both fished down to low water but Wednesday was in darkness and Sunday a day match, The Secretary’s Challenge Trophy.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday’s six-hour day match saw WSAA take on Cloughton Rocks trying to win The Secretary’s Challenge Trophy (donated by Peter Horbury in 2016) the winner being the club with the best aggregate weigh-in.

Each club puts £50 into the prize pool, and each competitor £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize pool is split 50/50 for three prizes for both Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish, split 50/30/20, all in, all out.

Peter Horbury, left, receiving the Secretary’s Challenge Trophy from Mick Chadwick

Typical February, the weather was cold and very inclement, with rain, drizzle and hail showers, very unpleasant at times.

The SEasterly wind, gusting 20mph+, hampered casting and bite detection.

Sea state colourless, a scratching match on a growing SEasterly, once the flood took hold, up to 6ft at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishing was from 10am-4pm low water 12.30pm, with the boundary Robin Hoods Bay, Landing Scaur to Coble Landing, Filey. Each club had 11 members fishing.

The weigh-in was sparse, five codlings and a blegg from six anglers - 14lb 13 oz, Av 2 lb 08 oz.

Cloughton weighed-in two codlings for 4lb 15oz giving a 7oz aggregate.

Whitby weighed-in three codlings, and a blegg for 9lb 14oz giving a winning aggregate of 14 oz. Cloughton still lead with 5 wins to 4 for WSAA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HBoFish winners & HFish winners: 1st - Davey Turnbull - 1 codling 4lb 10oz, 2nd - Dan Bennett - 1 codling 3 lb 03 oz, 3rd - Eric Chadwick - 1 codling 2 lb 14 oz.

Many thanks to Red Lion landlord Lee Caldan, and Cloughton Rocks for their hospitality

On Wednesday evening Brian Harland won with both Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish 7lb 9oz and 3lb 12½oz respectively.

ENEasterly winds, and ENEasterly sea state 4-6ft with little to no colour. Fishing the last 3hrs of ebb down to low water 0.99 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An opportunity to get right down to the thick of the tangle beds, and gullies as fish drop out of the rocky foreshore.

The wind 20mph did increase slightly towards the end of the three-hour match, with wind chill, stood out on the open scaurs it was a cold match.

Slight surging as the tide pushed back on a fast ebb. Marks soon drained off forcing a move, as other marks opened out.​