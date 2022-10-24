Ryan Collinson, Robin Hood's Bay - Heaviest Bag of Fish - 24lb 13oz (15)

Close to shore NEasterly swell two feet but crystal clear, far from ideal, anglers prefer the sea state to stir-up some colour in the water so the fish are feeding blind and by scent.

A neap tide with just 1.3m tidal range, members were unable to reach the tangle beds and relied on fish swimming up the gulleys as the flood pushed forward from low water. The ESEasterly wind was gusting 30mph.

Bites, for some, were few and far between, despite using two hook rigs nothing could tempt the fish to feed. For some however fish were aplenty, while others waited until 9pm for fish to start biting.

Davey Turnbull, Darlington - 5 lb 02 oz

Dave Hambley, Staithes, picked up the Heaviest Fish of the Night, 5lb 12oz, bang on 9pm - his first of three before the match ended at 10pm.

Rich Deadman oversaw the weigh-in - 61 codlings and a rockling for the season’s best tally 110lb 10oz. There were three double-figure bags.

Man of the Match went to Collinson, and he told members it was the best session’s fishing he had ever had, ‘a fish a chuck and he had dropped two’ in the three hours, as he tried to load the fish pan with 15 codlings for 24lb 13oz.

Members were pleased to see better fish showing at the scales, quite literally in order of weigh-in Lewis Wright, Whitby, 4lb 10oz, pipped by Davey Turnbull, Darlington, 5lb 2oz, also pipped by Hambley 5lb 12oz. Collinson and Hambley lead the Monthly Sweeps for October.

Dave Hambley, Staithes - Heaviest Fish - 5 lb 12 oz

Knockouts: Dave Perrett beat Bernard Vasey, Brian Harland bt Peter Horbury, Dave Hambley bt Jason Ebison, Dave Ward bt Colin Stainthorpe.