Whitby Sea Anglers League newcomer Ryan Collinson nets Man of the Match
New Whitby Sea Anglers Association member Ryan Collinson, of Robin Hood’s Bay, netted the Man of the Match award in the league match on Wednesday.
Close to shore NEasterly swell two feet but crystal clear, far from ideal, anglers prefer the sea state to stir-up some colour in the water so the fish are feeding blind and by scent.
A neap tide with just 1.3m tidal range, members were unable to reach the tangle beds and relied on fish swimming up the gulleys as the flood pushed forward from low water. The ESEasterly wind was gusting 30mph.
Bites, for some, were few and far between, despite using two hook rigs nothing could tempt the fish to feed. For some however fish were aplenty, while others waited until 9pm for fish to start biting.
Most Popular
Dave Hambley, Staithes, picked up the Heaviest Fish of the Night, 5lb 12oz, bang on 9pm - his first of three before the match ended at 10pm.
Rich Deadman oversaw the weigh-in - 61 codlings and a rockling for the season’s best tally 110lb 10oz. There were three double-figure bags.
Man of the Match went to Collinson, and he told members it was the best session’s fishing he had ever had, ‘a fish a chuck and he had dropped two’ in the three hours, as he tried to load the fish pan with 15 codlings for 24lb 13oz.
Members were pleased to see better fish showing at the scales, quite literally in order of weigh-in Lewis Wright, Whitby, 4lb 10oz, pipped by Davey Turnbull, Darlington, 5lb 2oz, also pipped by Hambley 5lb 12oz. Collinson and Hambley lead the Monthly Sweeps for October.
Knockouts: Dave Perrett beat Bernard Vasey, Brian Harland bt Peter Horbury, Dave Hambley bt Jason Ebison, Dave Ward bt Colin Stainthorpe.
Results:- 110lb 10oz (Av 1lb 13oz) 1st - Ryan Collinson - 15 codlings 24lb 13oz, 2nd - Davey Turnbull - 5 codlings 14lb 11oz, 3rd - Dave Hambley - 3 codlings 11lb 1oz, 4th - Dave Perrett - 6 codlings 9lb, 5th - Lewis Wright - 3 codlings 7lb 11oz, 6th - Lewis Plews (Jnr) - 6 codlings 7lb 1oz, 7th - Paul Short - 3 codlings 6lb 6oz, 8th - Dave Ward - 4 codlings 5lb 7oz, 9th - Bernard Vasey - 3 codlings 5lb 2oz,10th - Colin Stainthorpe - 3 codlings, 1 r’ling 4lb 8oz, 11th - Neil Eglon - 3 codlings 4lb 6oz, 12th - Brian Harland - 2 codlings 3lb 1oz, 13th - Denis Thompson - 2 codlings 2lb 10oz, 14th - Dylan Goldsmith - 1 codling 2lb,15th - Jonny Watson - 1 codling 1lb 10oz,16th - Peter Horbury - 1 codling 1lb 3oz.