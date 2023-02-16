​Whitby Sea Anglers net Secretary’s Challenge Trophy at Cloughton Rocks

Peter Horbury receives the tankard from Mark Stonehouse.

Fishing from 10am to 4pm within the boundaries Robin Hood’s Bay landing scaur to Coble Landing, Filey, writes Peter Horbury.

The event requires a team effort to win the tankard with the best team aggregate weight, Whitby put up an eight-man team while Cloughton Rocks had 12.

Each club put £50 in the kitty, and each angler £5 - giving £200. £100 towards Heaviest Bag of Fish, 1st, 2nd and 3rd and the other £100 towards Heaviest Fish 1st, 2nd, 3rd.

Ryan Collinson Heaviest Bag of Fish 7 lb 04 oz

Sea state Northerly 3ft, with colour, however the swell sets were neither regular nor consistent on the ebb.

There were periods of calm followed by half a dozen 3ft swells, and a little later some 6ft swells.

Almost as if the swell was trying to grow on the ebb, and the ebb won.

After 2pm, LWater, the swells did even out to a more regular pattern.

Paul Short 3 lb 01 oz

A slight SSWesterly breeze for most of the day, which turned colder and strengthened mid-afternoon.

The majority did not have a bite throughout the match.

And those that did had tales of woe when fish dropped off, or dumped, in the surf as the fish neared the shoreline.

Overall of the 20 fishing just nine weighed-in 20 codlings - 39lb 1oz. After the weigh-in at the Red Lion, Cloughton, anglers enjoyed refreshments, and sandwiches before the presentation.

Heaviest Fish – 1st Martyn Wilding, Cloughton - 3lb 10oz - £50, 2nd Paul Short, Whitby - 3lb 1oz - £30, 3rd Ryan Collinson, Whitby - 2lb 15oz - £20.

Heaviest Bag of Fish – 1st Mick Chadwick, Cloughton - 8lb 8oz - £50, 2nd Ryan Collinson, Whitby - 7lb 4oz - £30, 3rd Martyn Wilding, Cloughton - 7lb - £20.

After Mark Stonehouse, Cloughton Secretary, presented the six prizes he announced the Team Aggregates, Cloughton had 1lb 11oz and winners, Whitby 2lb 6oz.

He presented the Secretary’s Challenge Trophy to WSAA secretary Peter Horbury.

Well done to all who took part and many thanks to Cloughton Rocks for their hospitality - see you next year.

Conditions for the Wednesday evening three-hour match were very poor.

Low pressure NEast of Iceland brought strong, gusting SSWesterly winds, 20 - 40mph.

Sea state 1ft close to shore Northerly swell, no colour. All ebb, a scratching match for the 10 members fishing.

Man of the match was Paul Short, Guisborough, with both the Heaviest Fish and Heaviest Bag of Fish 2lb 13oz.

