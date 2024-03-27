Whitby Sea Angling Association League leader Brian Harland closes in on the 300lb club
The ‘cold-snap’ was with us, sea state 8-12ft Northerly, created by a low pressure system centred over Finland drawing the arctic polar air 3°C, writes Peter Horbury.
The tide was already two hours into the ebb but surging was evident right from the start, not ideal.
At any other time of the season, a good cod-sea would be relished but in March the catch forecast is low as fish have moved into deeper waters to spawn, but still a chance for a straggler or two.
Timing was everything, casting after a surge and the bait would sit well and not ravel up in the melee of turbulent waters.
Patience paid off, a three-pounder in the bag before 8pm, however not a decent bite thereafter despite being constantly on the move from mark to mark, chasing the tide LWater 22.11hrs, 1.2 metres.
Harland led the way with three codlings 5lb 9½oz.
A Heaviest Fish of 3lb 9oz fell to secretary Peter Horbury his 5th win. Total weigh-in nine codlings 18lb. Of the 11 fishing, six had a weigh-in.
Mason Fairbanks Jnr, taking full advantage of half-term, fishing with stepfather, Rich Deadman, Selby, proudly presented his catch a codling of 1lb 5oz - well done. A future junior member.
The previous week the penultimate Wednesday evening match was attended by six die-hard members.
The sea state had been flat all day, crystal clear, catch forecast was therefore very low.
Late afternoon the wind picked up - 23mph NWesterly winds creating some localised close to shore, close-set swells, a growing sea state.
Neap tide, fishing the last hour of ebb, and 2hrs of flood. A ‘cold-snap’ had been forecast by the weathermen!
Fish for what is in front of you, fishing a simple 2 hook [1/0] flapper rig, targeting billets and rocklings for a weigh-in proved successful, eventually.
One undersized billet 33cm, and four undersized rocklings before landing a size rockling at 21.50hrs - never give up! Job done, a weigh-in.
Bernard Vasey reported ‘no one’ had weighed-in!
All was well for my rockling to win the ‘Lightest Fish to win Heaviest Fish’ trophy, until Davey Turnbull, Darlington, rocked-up, a spring in his step and a codling 2lb 4oz.
Just two weighed-in for 2lb 9oz.
Top Ten Leader Board
1st - Brian Harland - 193 fish 288 lb 08 oz
2nd - Dave Perrett - 147 fish 198 lb 14 oz
3rd - Davey Turnbull - 57 fish 162 lb 10 oz
4th - Ryan Collinson - 90 fish 142 lb 03 oz
5th - Rob Taylor - 62 fish 131 lb 02 oz
6th - Col Stainthorpe - 99 fish 129 lb 10 oz
7th - Dave Hambley - 66 fish 123 lb 01 oz
8th - Peter Horbury - 85 fish 97 lb 14 oz
9th - Dan Middlemas - 55 fish 95 lb 05 oz
10th - Jason Ebison - 44 fish 65 lb 05 oz