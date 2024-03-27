Whitby Sea Angling Association League leader Brian Harland closes in on the 300lb club

Peter Horbury, left, won Sunday's Heaviest Fish, and Brian Harland had the Heaviest Bag of Fish.

The ‘cold-snap’ was with us, sea state 8-12ft Northerly, created by a low pressure system centred over Finland drawing the arctic polar air 3°C, writes Peter Horbury.

The tide was already two hours into the ebb but surging was evident right from the start, not ideal.

At any other time of the season, a good cod-sea would be relished but in March the catch forecast is low as fish have moved into deeper waters to spawn, but still a chance for a straggler or two.

Brian Harland with Sunday's Heaviest Bag of Fish 5 lb 9½ oz (3)

Timing was everything, casting after a surge and the bait would sit well and not ravel up in the melee of turbulent waters.

Patience paid off, a three-pounder in the bag before 8pm, however not a decent bite thereafter despite being constantly on the move from mark to mark, chasing the tide LWater 22.11hrs, 1.2 metres.

Harland led the way with three codlings 5lb 9½oz.

A Heaviest Fish of 3lb 9oz fell to secretary Peter Horbury his 5th win. Total weigh-in nine codlings 18lb. Of the 11 fishing, six had a weigh-in.

Mason Fairbanks Jnr, taking full advantage of half-term, fishing with stepfather, Rich Deadman, Selby, proudly presented his catch a codling of 1lb 5oz - well done. A future junior member.

The previous week the penultimate Wednesday evening match was attended by six die-hard members.

The sea state had been flat all day, crystal clear, catch forecast was therefore very low.

Late afternoon the wind picked up - 23mph NWesterly winds creating some localised close to shore, close-set swells, a growing sea state.

Neap tide, fishing the last hour of ebb, and 2hrs of flood. A ‘cold-snap’ had been forecast by the weathermen!

Fish for what is in front of you, fishing a simple 2 hook [1/0] flapper rig, targeting billets and rocklings for a weigh-in proved successful, eventually.

One undersized billet 33cm, and four undersized rocklings before landing a size rockling at 21.50hrs - never give up! Job done, a weigh-in.

Bernard Vasey reported ‘no one’ had weighed-in!

All was well for my rockling to win the ‘Lightest Fish to win Heaviest Fish’ trophy, until Davey Turnbull, Darlington, rocked-up, a spring in his step and a codling 2lb 4oz.

Just two weighed-in for 2lb 9oz.

Top Ten Leader Board

1st - Brian Harland - 193 fish 288 lb 08 oz

2nd - Dave Perrett - 147 fish 198 lb 14 oz

3rd - Davey Turnbull - 57 fish 162 lb 10 oz

4th - Ryan Collinson - 90 fish 142 lb 03 oz

5th - Rob Taylor - 62 fish 131 lb 02 oz

6th - Col Stainthorpe - 99 fish 129 lb 10 oz

7th - Dave Hambley - 66 fish 123 lb 01 oz

8th - Peter Horbury - 85 fish 97 lb 14 oz

9th - Dan Middlemas - 55 fish 95 lb 05 oz