Whitby Sea Angling Association League member Colin Stainthorpe snaps up Sunday double in miserable conditions

The WSAA anglers line up at the start of the season. Photos by Peter D Horbury

‘Ctrl Alt Delete’, If only we could reboot the weather!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week’s Whitby Sea Angling Association League matches have been a continuing variation of Southerly winds, flat sea states, and poor neap tides as the jet stream has not moved, writes Peter Horbury.

“Fish for what’s in front of you.” said Brian Harland, going on, “It’s the same conditions for everyone, just enjoy your fishing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s scratching match, fishing was extremely slow, bait robbers forced a change of end tackle, downsizing hooks from 5/0 to 2/0’s and smaller baits, and adding distance in the hope of picking something up, and persistence paid off.

Colin Stainthorpe

2/0 flapper rigs would still catch billets and codlings, only care had to be taken on the retrieve.

At the scales, of the 10 fishing only four had a very meagre weigh-in (the poorest to date) - 9lb 2oz - three codlings, eight rocklings, one billet and a lesser spotted dogfish (LSD).

Man of the Match was Secretary Peter Horbury, Whitby - one codling and five rocklings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heaviest Fish of the night fell to Treasurer Dave Perrett, Whitby, with the first lesser spotted dogfish of the season 1lb 12oz.

Sunday was another scratching match only this time in the rain, fishing the last hour of ebb, and three hours back.

Flat sea state, SSWesterly winds 28mph. Heavily bowed lines, poor bite detection, end tackle loses were high. A miserable night reflected at the scales only four of the seven members had a very meagre weigh-in four codlings 11 rocklings - 9lb 6oz, just four ounces more than Wednesday night!

Man of the Match was Colin Stainthorpe, Whitby, with two codlings, six rocklings for 5lb 7oz including the Heaviest Fish of 1lb 9oz (which is now the lightest fish to win Heaviest Fish in the league so far this season).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Singles Knockouts, Colin Stainthorpe beat Mike Saunders.

Top Five Leaderboard:

1st - Denis Thompson - 22 fish 37 lb 15 oz

2nd - Brian Harland - 20 fish 35 lb 15 oz

3rd - Col Stainthorpe - 23 fish 27 lb 09 oz

4th - Dave Perrett - 19 fish 26 lb 06 oz

5th - Rob Taylor - 12 fish 24 lb 10 oz.

​