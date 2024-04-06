Whitby Town goalkeeper Shane Bland signs new two-year deal

The popular gloveman has featured in every game for Whitby in all competitions so far this season, including making his 400th Town appearance at the turn of the year, writes Liam Ryder.

Bland, who retuned to the club from West Auckland Town in summer 2019, is highly regarded as one of the best all-round goalkeepers at this level of football and he has proven yet again to be such a dependable member of Nathan Haslam's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bland said: "Obviously I'm delighted to have got the deal signed and over the line. It's a club that I've spent a long time at now, and one that's become very close to my heart.

Blues keeper Shane Bland

"We've had a good season this year on the field and there's a lot that we can build on going forward.

"It was important for me to get it done early and it's nice to know that I've got the security of the next two years at the football club.

"As I said last time I signed a deal, I'm determined to break Paul Pitman's appearance record. It'd be an amazing achievement for myself and my family, and it's a massive milestone to hit, and to do it at this football club would mean the absolute world to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've only got so many appearances to go to reach the record, and I'm fully focused on getting there. To be in the history books alongside people like Paul Pitman would be an achievement.