Whitby’s Kenny Wale fights back to net Bridlington Bay crown green merit victory

Bridlington Bay runner-up Geoff Price, left and winner Kenny Wale line up after Sunday's final.

On Sunday at Bridlington Bay’s crown green bowls merit the day started clear but very chilly.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early games in the main competition were played off scratch but in view of the weather later games were played with 4 on the card, writes David Muir.

The T&B was played as a singles with only 9 entrants and with 10 on the card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preliminary round saw a mixture of close games and comfortable wins.

Bridlington Bay runner-up Geoff Price, left and winner Kenny Wale line up after Sunday's final.

The first game saw Katie Gates (Dukes Park) pull off a good 21-19 win against Mo Chambers (Castleford) while Josh Emmerson (Whitby) beat her father, Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) 21-16. Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) played out a marathon 21-20 game against Linda Armstrong (Castleford) to set up a game against his clubmate Scott Wardman who made a strong comeback to beat David Muir 21-16.

In the first round Larry Dixon had a very good 21-18 win against Tony Chambers (Castleford) to set up a quarter final against Barrie Watson who disposed of Robert Child North Cliff) by 21-12.

Billy Holdsworth had a 21-14 win against Tim Purcell (Whitby) while Geoff Price won an all-Dukes Park game against Nadine Smyth 21-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Oldham won 21-10 against Dave Hensby (Bridlington Bay) to face Kenny Wale (Whitby) who followed up a 21-8 win over Sue Holdsworth with a 21-10 win against Katie Gates.

Linda Armstrong, left, beat Sue Holdsworth.in the T&B final at Bridlington Bay.

The quarter-final line-up was completed when Emmerson eliminated Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) 21-16 while North Cliff’s Scott Wardman had a 21-17 win against clubmate Adam Chilvers.

In the first quarter-final Dixon had another good win when he beat Watson 21-14 while Price finished Billy Holdsworth’s challenge 21-17.

In the other half of the draw Wale went thorough 21-16 to face Wardman who had a 21-13 win against Emmerson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-finals were both relatively comfortable wins with Price going through 21-13 against Dixon and Wale won 21-11 against Wardman.

Wale took a early lead in the final being 13-9 ahead after 12 ends before Price won the next 4 ends to lead 16-13. Wale then took three of the next four ends to level matters at 17-17.

The next four were shared to leave the scores still level but now at 19-19 before Wale won the next two ends to seal the game up at 21-19 and take the first seeded place for the Winter Championship.

In the one preliminary round game of the T&B Child beat young Conor Rhoden 21-20, a very creditable performance by the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the quarter-finals Linda Armstrong beat Simon Walker (Borough) while Nadine Smyth had a 21-19 win against Conor’s sister Leela, another creditable performance by the young player.

In the bottom half of the draw Sue Holdsworth beat David Hensby 21-19 while Child won 21-20 against Tim Purcell.

In the first semi-final Armstrong won 21-13 against Smyth to face Holdsworth who had a harder time in a 21-20 win against Child.

The final was a totally one-sided affair, Armstrong scoring 10 straight ends to win 21-10.