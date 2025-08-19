Whitby’s Paul Morgan wins final Over-60s Singles Summer Merit
In the first round there was a close game between Ian Richardson (North Cliff) and Paul Morgan (Whitby) with the latter coming through 21-18 while Ray Leeman (Whitby), after a good start, was pushed by David Muir (Eastfield) before winning 21-17.
Brian Dalby won an all-Borough game against Tony Bland 21-16 while Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) came from behind to win 21-17 against Gary Thornton (Borough).
In the second round Tony Allen (Hunmanby) was pressed hard by Ashley Brunton-Douglas but won 21-19 while another home bowler, Jack Richardson, had a surprisingly big win, 21-8, against Ian Hadden (Whitby).
Peter van de Gevel (Hunmanby) had a good 21-16 win against Geoff Watson (Whitby) while Leeman had an excellent 21-16 win against Chris Dobson.
Dalby pushed Hunmanby’s Billy Holdsworth hard before going down 21-19 while Trotter was also pushed by Alan Kynaston (Hunmanby) but held on to win 21-17.
Rita Bland had a fine 21-18 win against Steve Freer (Hunmanby) while another home bowler, Phil Todd, pressed Dave Cowsill (Alverthorpe) before losing 21-19.
In the third round Sue Holdsworth beat her Hunmanby clubmate Tony Allen 21-12 to set up a quarter-final with his wife Jennie Allen who beat another Hunmanby bowler, Jack Richardson, 21-12.
The top half of the quarter finals was completed with two more home bowlers winning, Harry Old 21-14 against Robert Child (North Cliff) and van de Gevel 21-15 against Jo Leeman (Whitby).
Morgan won 21-18 against Barrie Watson (Borough) to face home bowler Alan Horton who beat Ray Leeman 21-17. Trotter won 21-14 against Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) and Bland pushed Cowsill hard before finally losing 21-19.
Jennie Allen won the first all-Hunmanby quarter-final against Sue Holdsworth 21-17 while Old won the second against van de Gevel 21-12.
Morgan beat Horton 21-7 while Cowsill won 21-15 against Trotter. The two semi-finals were decent competitions but reasonably clear cut with Old winning 21-15 against Jennie Allen and Morgan beating Cowsill 21-16.
Initially the final swung this way and that with the scores level at 7-7 after 6 ends at which point Old won 3 of the next 4 ends to go 11-8 ahead.
Morgan went into overdrive and won the next 8 end to establish a lead of 18-11. Old did then score a 2 but Morgan then ran out winning the next 3 ends for a 21-13 victory.