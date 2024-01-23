Will Anderson secures win for Scarborough Athletic Club at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun winner Will Anderson leads the group. Photos by Richard Ponter

Those taking part had to cope with some slippery parts of the course and some very cold windy weather, writes Mick Thompson.

However William Anderson achieved a third consecutive first place at this parkrun, after heading the 140 finishers with a Personal Best time, and ahead of a visitor Hywel Jones, of Aberdare AC, who also achieved a PB.

Anna Giddings led the club’s females after finishing fourth overall of 66.

The runners tackle the wintry conditions at North Yorkshire Water Park. Photos by Richard Ponter

Other Male Results; Matthew Rutt 7th, Duncan Smart 1st Over-55, Neil Scruton 1st Over-75, Jack Hopper 15th, Chris Clayton 5th Over-55, David Lester 8th Over-50, Peter Shepherdson 11th Over-50, Pete Barnard 9th Over-55, David Field 6th Over-60, Mick Thompson 1st Over-80, Sean McEwan 70th, Martin Pepworth 11th Over-55, Adrian Atkinson 4th Over-45.

Other Female Results; Julie Clayton 3rd Over-55, Carey Bilton 4th Over-45, Suzanne Villiers 3rd Over-60, Sarah Vaughan 3rd Over-40, Evelyn Fordyce 5th Over-55, Mandy Pepworth 7th Over-50, Hilary Casey 5th Over-60, Julia Webb 6th Over-60, Chloe Waite 2nd 10-Years, Ellie Waite 6th Over-40.