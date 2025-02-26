William Anderson leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Snake Lane 10-Mile

The Scarborough AC runners line up at Snake Lane.

Thirty Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the very popular Snake Lane 10-Mile Road Race at Pocklington on Sunday.

The race entered it's 33rd year last weekend. It is a fairly flat, fast 10 miler, ideal as part of Spring marathon training. The course has a winding stretch that snakes its way through beautiful countryside at the foot of the glorious Wolds.

William Anderson led all the club members and was 8th Overall of 1574 in a Personal Best (PB) time of 56.46, writes Mick Thompson.

Sarah Noble was the first of the club’s females in 81.52.

Other Male Results; D. Koekemoer 60.19 PB, A. Hopper 67.28, C. Andrews 68.37, C. Brown 71.21 PB. A. Padgham 74.07, R. Glover 79.10 PB, D. Lester 80.36 PB, M. Bowes 80.36 PB, C, Bourne 84.47, D.Field 88.19, A. Marsden 94.36, A. Doody 118.34, A. Atkinson 133.27.

Other Female Results; L. Bourne 86.03, C. O’Neil 88.18, J. Trown 88.55, S. Coombs 90.09 PB, N. Doody 91.15, R. Frank 97.59. H.Casey 100.54, J. Webb 104.23, L. Hinchliffe 107.20, C.Bilton 110.21, L. Hindhaugh 110.41, J. Fish 118.55, S. Vaughan 118.56, E. Waite 133.12.

At the Copenhagen parkrun, Sarah Chadwick was the sixth Female overall of 63.

Mary Slater was the first Over-75 at Sewerby parkrun, with Patricia Keenan also in action.

At the Dalby Forest parkrun, Robert Preston was fifth overall of 189, while David Fox was first Over-70.

Lee Wiles finished 199th overall of 266 at Beverley parkrun, while at the Keswick parkrun Matthew Burke was 142nd of 187 Males.

At the Heslington parkrun, Matthew Rutt was the 36th Male overall of 202, while at Ambleside parkrun Robert Bailey finished 57th overall of 127.

At the Belton parkrun, Harry Whitehouse was the third Over-75, and at Mansfield parkrun Suzanne Villiers finished as the second Over-60.

At the Graves Park Sheffield parkrun Gillian Metcalfe was 50th Female overall of 94, while at Huddersfield parkrun, John Lambe was 45th of 53 Over-55. The total entry was 748.