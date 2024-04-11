William Anderson shines for Scarborough Athletic Club on marathon debut in Paris

William Anderson shone for Scarborough Athletic Club on his marathon debut in Paris

He achieved a time of 2 hours 56 minutes which was very close to achieving a ‘Good for Age’ automatic entry to the London Marathon for this year which was 2 hours 55 mins, writes Mick Thompson.

Eleven SAC members competed in the Blakey Blitz, one of the concluding races in the Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series and was based at the famous Lion Inn on the North Yorkshire Moors near Castleton.

The race was held over a testing 17-kilometre course with 855 metres of climb.

Dan Bateson finished second in the Blakey Blitz Fell Race...pic Richard Ponter

Daniel Bateson was the club’s first finisher in second overall of 146 and first Over-40.

He was followed by Phil Lawton 10th and Ian Spence 15th. Matt Jones closed in for the winning team in 17th.

The team was backed up by Ian Beaver in 29th and second Over-55, Matt Machouki 51st and Robert Grainger 75th.

Rhona Marshall led the club’s females after finishing third Female Overall and 2nd Over-40.

She was followed by Sue Haslam in 18th and first Over-65. Hester Butterworth closed in for the fourth-placed team in 25th and Jane Hamp backed up the team in 44th and second Over-65.

Three SAC members competed in the annual London Landmarks Half Marathon, which is one of the biggest road races in the United Kingdom on a route around Westminster and The City, with 18,840 finishers this year.

Andrew Doody led the trio after finishing in 2 hours 22 minutes, closely followed by Adrian Atkinson, 2 hours 23 minutes.