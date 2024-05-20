​Winning debut for Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club’s Logan Miah at Grimsby

Logan Miah, left, celebrates a winning debut at Grimsby.

​Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club's 14-year old Logan Miah took part in his first competitive bout against Joshua Murphy, at Grimsby.

From the first bell both boxers looked to establish control with good use of the lead jab.

With the Grimsby East Marsh Boxing Club boxer demonstrating good footwork as he circled the perimeter of the ring, Miah patiently looked to cut the ring off before firing off meaningful straight shots.

Into the final 30 seconds, Miah's patience appeared to pay dividends as he finally managed to pin his opponent against the ropes before unleashing some hurtful shots to Murphy’s head and body.

Unfortunately, for the Scarborough boxer, the timekeepers bell rang out to end the round.

With strong words of advice from coach Dean Ingle still ringing in his ears, Miah started the second round on the front foot as he looked to continue where he had left off, applying controlled pressure on the evasive Murphy.

It wasn't long before Miah again trapped Murphy in his own corner, here a combination of three shots all landed to the head of the Grimsby boxer.

Straight away the referee jumped between the duo before a standing eight count was given to Murphy.

Happy to allow matters to resume, the ref allowed matters to recommence.

Miah wasted no time in attacking his brave opponent with heavy combination shots.

Murphy attempted to fight back, but Miah was now determined to bring matters to a close, again he managed to land hurtful shots, the referee stepped in before giving a second standing count to the local boxer.