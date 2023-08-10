Winning weekend for Bridlington Road Runners stars Jo Dagnan and Scott Hargreaves

Bridlington Road Runners' Scott Hargreaves won the Sewerby parkrun in a Personal Best time of 17 minutes 5 seconds. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDERFYNN

Dagnan, following on from last week's South Cave 10k, was in action at the Run for All 10k York this past weekend, posting an impressive time of 39:00 and finishing as the first lady veteran 40 athlete, writes Tom Fynn.

Meanwhile Hargreaves was setting a personal best time at the Sewerby parkrun in a blistering time of 17:05 on the 5k course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a wet and blustery morning at Sewerby 212 runners braved the elements.

Jane Welbourn, left, and Bridlington Road Runners clubmate Lynda Gent both clocked a time of 31:22.

BRR’s Phill Taylor continues to impress with a strong showing and finishing second in the rankings behind Scott with a very strong time of 18:46, James Briggs was the third Bridlington runner home, in fourth overall, but without his canine companion Mabel who was injured in an accident.

Tom Mullen is on his way back to his best with a strong run, and the newly introduced pacers have gone down extremely well among the runners with Martin Hutchinson once again posting a perfect 23 minutes.

For the ladies, junior member Annabelle Miller finished as second female on the course with Charlotte Jallow earning herself a PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other events Dominic Bond was the sole runner at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun while at Worthing parkrun, Helena Smith, who has recently returned from an operation, made good time with Emma Richardson.

Clare Gummerson and her daughter Erin took on the Hardmoors Farndale trail race 10k.

In a superb performance from both runners, Erin came home as the third-placed senior female with mum Clare first lady v40.

Paul Good and Martin Hutchinson were the attendees at the Howden Ashes 10k on August 2, both finishing under 45 minutes.

​

BRR results from Sunday August 6

Run for All York 10K: 109 Jo Dagnan 00:38:55 Gun 39:00 1st Lady V 40, 3433 Charlotte Garbutt 1:18:31 1:26:50.